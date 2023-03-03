Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which of Her (Unexpected!) Famous Friends Is 'Obsessed' with Her Haircare Brand

Aniston said that her guy friends "have taken all her samples" of her LolaVie haircare products

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 3, 2023 02:59 PM
2020 Netflix SAG After Party
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie haircare products are a smash hit with her friends.

The Morning Show actress, 54, revealed in an interview with InStyle that it's her guy pals instead of her women friends who are the ones to go crazy for her LolaVie haircare samples.

"Guys love a good hair product," she told InStyle. "The guys have taken all the samples."

She added that there's one particular best friend and former costar of hers who is actually "obsessed" with the products.

"My friend Jason Bateman — who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays — he is obsessed," Aniston admitted.

Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP

The Friends actress, who debuted LolaVie in 2021, has been open about using her own LolaVie products to keep her tresses nice and hydrated. In November, she shared an Instagram using the Lightweight Hair Oil to bring out her natural curls as she showed off her hair.

"Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie," she captioned the post, which garnered comments from her celebrity pals Naomi Watts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lauren Kennedy and Rita Wilson.

When she first launched the products, Aniston told PEOPLE of her hair: "It's always been a problem growing it and keeping it healthy. So, it's been my thorn, for sure, which is why this all feels very organic for me to face a hair product head-on and go, 'Let's make something great.'"

RELATED Video: Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey

She also told InStyle that she's just as happy to shell out some wellness advice as she is to give out her haircare products, telling the outlet that she also gives her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon, 46, advice about healthy living.

She said in particular, she's passionate about educating people on the importance of sleep to help sustain daily activities.

"All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realize a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues," she told In Style, adding that if she doesn't get enough sleep, she tries to take it easy the next day.

"I don't push myself so hard [in a workout] because that will lead to an injury when your body and your brain aren't fully rested. I just try to do my best and just figure out everything possible that will ensure a good night's sleep."

