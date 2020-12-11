Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Adele All Love This Ultra-Comfy Face Mask
It’s finally back in stock after selling out in October
By now, you’ve probably amassed quite an impressive collection of face masks. And with options running the gamut from styles with secret features to fashionable disposable ones for days when you want something lighter, it’s easy to find a protective face covering that works best for your needs.
But if you happen to be in the market for a new face mask this time of year, there’s one particular celeb-loved style that’s definitely worth a try: the Wolford Care Face Mask that’s quickly become a Hollywood favorite — so much so that it completely sold out in October. It’s finally back in stock again and ready for the taking, but we’re expecting it to sell out again soon. So shop it now or risk it being gone tomorrow.
Jennifer Aniston posted a mask PSA on her Instagram back in June wearing, you guessed it, this particular Wolford face mask; Adele rocked it while prepping for her Saturday Night Live appearance; and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris regularly sported it while on the campaign trail. Sarah Jessica Parker has taken the silky, lace-print version out for a spin, which Aniston also owns.
The face mask has all the makings of a winner. It’s crafted from a double layer of comfy, soft-against-your-skin fabric that’s breathable and lightweight. It also has a structured shape that ensures a secure fit and features a bendable nose wire and stretchy ear straps. The black version of the celeb-loved Wolford is actually made with a water-repellent finish, which means it’ll dry quickly after washing and stays comfortable in the snow.
Buy It! Wolford Care Face Mask, $31–$35; amazon.com; nordstrom.com
Amazon shoppers love the face mask too, with plenty saying it's one of the most comfortable they’ve worn and that the structured shape and bendable nose wire helps minimize glasses from fogging.
Shop the celeb-loved face mask while it’s still in stock, and get ready to see why it's become a favorite among so many A-lister.
Buy It! Wolford Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask, $40.95 (orig. $43); amazon.com
