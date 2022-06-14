Jennifer Aniston Rocks Vintage Monica Geller Dress from Friends: 'Look Familiar?'
Jennifer Aniston is rocking a look borrowed straight from Friends costar Courteney Cox's wardrobe!
On Sunday, the 53-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green in the iconic series, shared a throwback to her Instagram Story featuring Cox, 57, in a lace-trimmed dress that her character, Monica Geller, had worn while filming the beloved sitcom, with the show's discernible purple apartment and Central Perk couch in the background.
Alongside it she wrote, "Does the dress look familiar? 👀 Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends."
Proving to everyone that the Friends wardrobe is timeless and that she did, in fact, still have the dress, Aniston also reposted a photo from her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan's account while wearing it.
Though Aniston's new haircut was the purpose of the snapshot, the main attraction was the dress that had Friends fans going wild over her nostalgic outfit.
Cox responded to McMillan's post writing "Cuties ❤️," showing her approval for Aniston's revival of the look.
Aniston had previously admitted to stealing the dress from Monica's wardrobe in an interview with PEOPLE.
"I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore. I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits," she said. "It's floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves."