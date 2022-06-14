Jennifer Aniston Rocks Vintage Monica Geller Dress from Friends: 'Look Familiar?'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CetWAjULrWz/ mrchrismcmillan Verified nothing better than a fresh summer cut✂️for @jenniferaniston Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way) A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer #summerhair #haircolor by Jonathan Gale and @codysmithhair #makeup by @angelalevinmakeup #dreamteam Edited · 23h; Friends

Credit: mrchrismcmillan/Instagram; NBC