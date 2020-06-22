Jennifer Aniston Remembers What Her Friends Co-Stars Wore to Their First Table Read

She even recalls how Lisa Kudrow styled her hair in a very Phoebe Buffay way

With the highly anticipated Friends reunion on the horizon, the cast members have been getting nostalgic about the early days filming the beloved sitcom. For Jennifer Aniston, one of the best random tidbits that she's been able to remember for over 25 years is exactly what her costars wore the first time they met at the Friends pilot table read.

“Do you actually remember when you first met me?” Aniston, 51, asked Lisa Kudrow during a conversation between the actresses as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series. Kudrow, 56, replied, "“Yes, I do — at the table read.”

When Aniston asked her costar and close friend if she remembered what she was wearing, Kudrow quickly quipped, "You remember what everyone was wearing!"

"I do," Aniston answered.

The Morning Show actress reminisced on the Friends family's first encounter, all the way down to the tiny details about Kudrow and Courteney Cox's looks.

"You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on," Aniston said. "And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils. So, so, so beautiful!"

Kudrow replied: "“Gee whiz! I was trying to get into the character.”

“I know! Still thought you were auditioning, and you actually already had the job," Aniston said.

As for Cox, who portrayed Monica Geller on the series, Aniston said she remembers her wearing a "pink baby tee with a white trim" at the table read.

But when it came to what she wore herself, Aniston admitted that's the one thing she can't remember from the day the Friends cast met. "What did you wear?" Kudrow asked. "That I don't remember," she replied.

Earlier this year, HBO Max announced the Friends reunion special where the entire cast — including Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has been delayed indefinitely to ensure there can be a live studio audience at the taping, just like when the original series was filmed.