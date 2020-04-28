This Jennifer Aniston-Loved Brand Is on Major Sale at Nordstrom Rack — but Only for a Few Days

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/WireImage

There’s something about Jennifer Aniston that has captured the hearts of fans everywhere for years. From her famous relationships to her iconic layered haircut while starring as Rachel Green on Friends — and let’s not forget her most recent award-winning role in The Morning Show — it seems as though the world can’t help but follow her every move. Of course, this includes her sense of style, and we stumbled upon a massive flash sale where you can shop one of her go-to brands at a major discount.

While Aniston’s red carpet style is one of timeless glamour, it’s her off-duty fashion that really inspires us — and more specifically, her love for a good pair of jeans. We’re not just talking about any jeans, but her go-to Rag & Bone pair. With typical price tags around $225 or higher for a single piece of denim, the brand’s styles are also loved by other Hollywood A-listers, like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Blake Lively. So when we spotted an entire Rag & Bone flash sale happening at Nordstrom Rack, we wasted zero time grabbing our credit cards.

For a limited time only, shoppers can score an extra 20 percent off hundreds of already discounted Rag & Bone styles, including jeans, tops, dresses, and t-shirts — which adds up to savings as high as 80 percent off! Scoop up a pair of cropped straight-leg jeans for $162 off their original price or a classic pair of high-rise skinny jeans for just $56. No matter what you add to your shopping cart, we suggest acting fast — deals like this don’t stay in stock long, and this flash sale ends in just a couple of days on Thursday, April 30.

Scroll down to shop eight of our favorite Jennifer Aniston-inspired Rag & Bone picks on sale now at Nordstrom Rack.

Buy It! Maya High Rise Cropped Straight Jeans, $87.98 (orig. $250); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! High Rise Skinny Jeans, $55.98 (orig. $210); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Avery Stripe Crew Neck T-Shirt, $47.98 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Raw Asymmetrical Ankle Hem Skinny Jeans, $87.98 (orig. $250); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Anderson Floral Shirt, $119.98 (orig. $395); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Super High Waist Cotton Army Shorts, $63.98 (orig. $195); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Tia Tank, $95.98 (orig. $295); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Luca Lace-Up Midi Dress, $111.98 (orig. $350); nordstromrack.com

