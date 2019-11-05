Jennifer Aniston Shares a Sexy Photo of Her Open-Back Dress on Instagram: 'Jen in Black'

Jennifer Aniston made it Instagram official just three weeks ago, but she’s already gotten into her social media groove.

As the actress, 50, travels the globe for The Morning Show press tour, she hared a sexy photo of one of the elegant gowns she wore to one of the events. Someone walking behind Aniston snapped the photo of the star heading out to the red carpet as she sported a sophisticated black gown with a plunging open-back. She kept the ensemble minimalistic by only carrying a simple black clutch.

“Jen in Black,” Aniston captioned the Instagram photo — a cheeky play on the film, Men in Black.

Last month, the actress joined the social media sphere by posting an iconic pic with her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry — which marked the first time they’ve been photographed all together since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004.

Immediately after joining Instagram, Aniston racked up 12.5 million followers in just two days. She also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers, beating out the previous record holders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As of now, she has 18.5 million followers and counting.

“[I’m the] most reluctant person to ever join Instagram,” Aniston said on Jimmy Kimmel Live after joining the social platform. “It’s kind of crazy.”