Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Felt Comfortable' Wearing 'Tighter' Clothes Filming Friends

The actress and her Friends costars joined Howard Stern on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show

Figure-hugging crop tops and tees were all the rage in the 1990s, so of course they were a staple in Rachel Green's wardrobe on Friends. Luckily, Jennifer Aniston and costars didn't mind the sexy trend.

"No one was saying, 'Girls, your outfits need to be tighter and smaller and skimpier.' Absolutely no way," Aniston, who played Rachel, told Howard Stern on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was just sort of what we felt comfortable in," the actress, 52, added.

ross and rachel Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Addressing the hotly-debated subject of whether she ever wore a bra on the NBC sitcom, the Emmy-winner simply said: "That was a topic of conversation."

Rachel green Credit: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During the interview, Lisa Kudrow (who starred alongside Aniston as Phoebe Buffay) also opened up about her style on the show, admitting that "fittings were not fun" because she had a different body type than Aniston and Courteney Cox (Monica Geller).

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Credit: NBCUniversal via Getty

"It's not that I felt horrible around them," Kudrow said. "I have a different body type. I'm just bigger and sometimes the clothes, when I'd see the show, were so sort of full of volume."

The Easy A actress even remembered feeling like she "enveloped" her female costars at one point during a hugging scene because the sleeves on her shirt were so oversized. "I felt like this mountainous thing that swallowed them alive," she said.

The interview comes after Kudrow, Aniston, Cox and the entire Friends cast got back together for the long-awaited reunion episode.

Aniston poked fun at the sleeveless mock turtleneck top she wore during the two-hour HBO Max special after it aired, pointing out that the shirt was very similar to ones worn by her iconic character throughout Friends' 10-season run.

Jennifer Aniston Credit: jennifer aniston/instagram

She first shared a funny cartoon from the New Yorker that questioned the practicality of the top. The cartoon showed a woman pointing a knife at the shirt and yelling, "What time of year are you for!"

Jennifer Aniston Credit: jennifer aniston/instagram

The next slide featured a photo collage of Aniston wearing the same style of shirt on different episodes of Friends, as well as a picture of the star clad in a black sleeveless mock turtleneck during the reunion.