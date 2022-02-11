Jennifer Aniston is still close friends with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, the person behind "The Rachel"

Jennifer Aniston Was Not a Fan of Her Iconic 'The Rachel' Haircut from Friends — Find Out Why

Jennifer Aniston has never been one to shy away from discussing her true feelings about "The Rachel."

In the most recent episode of PEOPLE's Pop Cultured, the now iconic hairstyle that Aniston, 53, wore on the beloved television comedy series Friends is looked at in great detail, featuring quotes from Aniston over the years highlighting her true feelings about the look.

After going through the history of "The Rachel," and how it was a pop culture phenomenon that was loved by women across the globe in the 1990s, PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein pointed out that Aniston has said on numerous occasions that she hated the hair her Friends character Rachel Green is known for.

Back in 2011, Aniston said in an interview with Allure that despite her love and longstanding relationship with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, he was "the bane of my existence because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look," Entertainment Weekly senior editor Gerrard Hall pointed out.

At the time, Aniston added, "'How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen.'"

FRIENDS -- Pictured: Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Hall also singled out a speech Aniston gave in 2018 when McMillan won InStyle's Hairstylist of the Year award. There, the actress reflected on the hairstyle and how difficult it was to maintain.

Aniston expressed similar sentiments when speaking with Marie Clare in 2013, telling the outlet then that "'The Rachel' was ... horrible and ... high maintenance."

Aniston further explained the look "took three brushes" and was "like doing surgery," adding, "I'd curse Chris every time I had to blow-dry."

jennifer aniston friends rachel haircut Credit: Warner Bros; Getty

Panelists in the video said that despite Aniston's deep hatred for the iconic hairstyle, McMillan knew what he was doing as he and the Horrible Bosses star still have an ongoing relationship.

He told Marie Clare years ago that he was aware that "The Rachel" was "Jen's least favorite hairstyle because I hear about it every time I style her hair."

Writer and comedian Sudi Green even joked: "Maybe [Jen] is scared every time that she sits down in [Chris'] chair that he's gonna get it to her again."

Aniston starred as Rachel Green on Friends for 10 seasons, which aired on NBC between 1994 and 2004.

For her efforts on the sitcom, she earned an Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and a Golden Globe in 2003 for best television actress in a musical/comedy series.