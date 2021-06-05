Jennifer Aniston Mocks This Rachel Green Clothing Staple She Wore to Friends Reunion

In a humorous post, Jennifer Aniston pointed out that she wore a classic Rachel Green outfit during HBO Max's Friends reunion special

It looks like Jennifer Aniston was channeling Rachel Green for the Friends reunion.

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actress, 52, poked fun at the sleeveless mock turtleneck top she wore during the two-hour HBO Max special, pointing out that the shirt was very similar to ones worn by her iconic character throughout Friends' 10-season run.

Aniston first shared a funny cartoon from the New Yorker that questioned the practicality of the top. The cartoon showed a woman pointing a knife at the shirt and yelling, "What time of year are you for!"

The next slide featured a photo collage of Aniston wearing the same style of shirt on different episodes of Friends, as well as a picture of the star clad in a black sleeveless mock turtleneck during the reunion.

Aniston captioned the post with an emoji of a shrugging blonde woman.

Jennifer Aniston Credit: jennifer aniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston Credit: jennifer aniston/instagram

On Tuesday, Aniston offered Friends fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the reunion special by posting never-before-seen snaps taken from set. Among the photos included a selfie of the actress with all five of her former costars: David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow.

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion," Aniston captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you each and every one of you ❤️⁣"

"Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us…," she joked.

Earlier in June, Aniston opened up about stepping onto the set of the iconic sitcom again for the first time in 17 years.

"It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," Aniston told Gayle King during an appearance on SiriusXM's Gayle King in the House.

The Emmy winner, who won her trophy for playing Rachel Green on Friends, then told King just why the experience of being on set again inspired all those feelings.

"You also have to remember we haven't been there," Aniston said.

In fact, the last time they were all there was when they filmed the finale.

"That time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn't want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye," Aniston said. "Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled."