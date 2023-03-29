Jennifer Aniston Playfully Slams Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the 'Murder Mystery 2' Red Carpet

Jennifer Aniston is not a huge fan of "Sandlercore."

Aniston and her longtime friend and collaborator Adam Sandler had a hilarious conversation about an outfit only Sandler could get away with during Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2.

While the Friends alum was speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Sandler approached her and immediately received a "What the hell are you doing?!" from Aniston.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

The actress, who was sporting what she called a "work of art" hand-beaded Atelier Versace Couture mini dress, looked starkly different from her co-star, who rolled up to the event in a New York Knicks hoodie layered over a pink and blue tropical button-up, khakis and blue sneakers.

Because of this, she hilariously said, "I'm not standing next to him," before seeing her co-star, Mark Strong, in a suit and tie and screaming, "Mark!" then hugging him, looking at Sandler, pointing at Strong and comically said, "I mean this is what I'm talking about… Sweatpants."

Sandler screeched in rebuttal, "You said it! You texted me, 'Please wear your sweatshirt.'"

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To which Aniston confirmed, "I said, 'Please don't wear your sweatshirt.'"

Earlier this week, Sandler dished on what goes into his laid-back style choices while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Aniston.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I go into my closet; I got a bunch of t-shirts and shorts, kinda they're all the same … I usually go t-shirt first … I just want to cover that quickly. I'm like, what the hell, grab anything," he says while laughing to Barrymore and Aniston. "Then I go with shorts, and I throw them on. Sometimes they'll be slightly too tight. I go, let me take those off and get the triple-X shorts on."

When Aniston asked him why he doesn't organize his clothes based on size, Sandler quickly responded, "The mediums would be thrown away immediately."

Barrymore added to the confusion around his personal style when she asked about the form-fitting clothing he wore in the 2008 film You Don't Mess with the Zohan; Sandler said, "When I was the Zohan, I wore a large, and then I wrapped the Zohan, a week later I was in the XLs."