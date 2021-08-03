Jennifer Aniston Says Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Poses Amaze Her: 'She's Just So Gorgeous'

Jennifer Aniston admits it feels "weird" striking sexy poses on the red carpet, but Jennifer Lopez nails it every time

For more than two decades, Jennifer Aniston graced every major red carpet. But even with so much practice, she admits she still feels a little out-of-place when posing in front of a swarm of photographers.

"Your stylist [goes], 'Never do this! Always do this!' I'm like, 'Well, that feels weird.' I don't know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can," Aniston, 52, says in InStyle's September cover story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

jennifer aniston instyle Credit: Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co

There's one star that Aniston always admires on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez.

"I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething. It's amazing," says The Morning Show actress. "She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.' But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer."

Billboard Latin Music Awards - Press Room Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2017 | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

As for herself, Aniston tries to "connect with those people holding cameras" when she walks the carpet. "Some of them I've known a long time, so I'll say hello," she said. "If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier."

jennifer aniston instyle Credit: Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co

In her cover story with InStyle, Aniston also opened up about her always-enviable hair, which has been the work of her longtime pro Chris McMillan.

"I just love anything natural, beachy [and] wavy, I really love. Every time he's bobbed me I've loved it," Aniston said.

However, when the Golden Globe Award-winning actress has been tasked with styling her own hair at home, it never comes out quite as chic. "Then when left to my own devices without Chris there, I have a Greek 'fro and it's just Roseanne Roseannadanna [from Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update in the late '70s]," Aniston said.

McMillan has been the actress' friend and stylist for decades, and is the mastermind behind "The Rachel" haircut featured in Friends.

Aniston reflected on her character's wildly popular haircut while presenting McMillan with the Hairstylist of the Year Award at the 2018 InStyle Awards.

"I got that haircut and was like, 'Wow this is amazing,' and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did," the actress joked of the iconic 'do. "Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that's called creating job security."

For Aniston, a haircut with McMillan has never been "just a cut and a dry," but rather, "something kind of miraculous."

"I sometimes wonder if Chris is more of an undercover healer than a hairdresser," she said at the awards ceremony. "He just makes everyone feel better as much as look better."