Calling all Jennifer Aniston fragrance fans: The collection on your vanity is about to get bigger. The actress is releasing another perfume this month — her third in total — called Near Dusk Jennifer Aniston. And with it she’s revealing some rather candid fun facts about her favorite scents. (Which include “eau de sweat.”)

Mark Davis/Getty

“I’ve been wanting to do more of a nighttime fragrance, something a little sexier,” the star tells PEOPLE. “The others are a little lighter and more daytimey.” (The others, of course, in which she refers to are Jennifer Aniston, her first scent, and J by Jennifer Aniston, her second.) All three are beach-inspired, but Near Dusk takes a more sultry tone with notes of nectarine, sweet pink pepper, coconut water and jasmine. As Aniston puts it: It’s great for “date night.”

Courtesy of Kohl’s

Jasmine also happens to be one scent Aniston always recognizes — no matter what. “I grew up in New York City, so I wasn’t around flowers that much,” she reveals. “But when I’d go to my friends’ houses in the country, it was one of those smells I loved. It gives you a feeling of butterflies … the anticipation of something really wonderful and fun approaching.”

As for what other aromas she’s into these days? Well, let’s just say they’re a little less expected than flowers. First, there’s the smell of Ellen DeGeneres’s house. “It’s delicious,” Aniston says. “I can’t put my finger on it. It’s really earthy.” And then, there’s the awakening scent of church. “I love the smell of church—any church,” she admits. “I’m not religious in any way, but I do love all of those wonderful incenses.”

And finally, for those fellas out there who might be worried about what they smell like, should they ever meet the 46-year-old star — don’t sweat it. Or actually, do. “I’m very anti-cologne on men,” says the actress. “I love the way they smell naturally. Their own eau de sweat.”

Check out the upcoming issue of PEOPLE — on newsstands this Friday — for more about the actress’s favorite scents. (Yes, she talks about Justin!)

Tell us, do you own any of Aniston’s fragrances? Will you be picking up the new scent when it hits Kohl’s stores this month? Sound off in the comments.