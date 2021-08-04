Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Matching with Harry Styles: 'Just Call Me Harriet Styles'

Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles wore the same outfit not once — but twice!

Jennifer Aniston made headlines this week when she landed InStyle's September cover shoot, but it was her bold printed suit that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fans quickly realized that Aniston, 52, was wearing the exact same colorblock Gucci pantsuit that Harry Styles, 27, wore to the 2021 Brit Awards in May. The best part? This isn't even the first time the two stars have twinned.

Writer Evan Ross Katz posted a split photo of Aniston and Styles in the Gucci suit on Instagram, along with another amazing moment when they sported the same T-shirt. "Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston wore the same outfit not once but TWICE. So don't you DARE tell me they're not the same person with the ability to morph between time and space," Katz captioned the post.

The second instance happened when Styles wore a white "Save the Drama for Your Mama" tee that Aniston's Friends character Rachel Green famously wore on the season 10 premiere of then hit sitcom.

Aniston joined in on the internet conversation and reposted the side-by-side pics of herself and Styles matching on her Instagram Story. "Just call me Harriet Styles," she wrote. On another Instagram Story slide she simply added the "👀" emoji.

Styles isn't the only star Aniston admires. In her InStyle cover story, which hits newsstands on August 20, The Morning Show actress opened up about how impressive Jennifer Lopez looks every time she walks a red carpet.

"I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething. It's amazing," said the Emmy Award-winning actress. "She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous. She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.' But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer."

Jennifer Aniston is gracing the cover of InStyle’s SEPTEMBER issue Credit: Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co

As for herself, Aniston tries to "connect with those people holding cameras" when she walks the carpet. "Some of them I've known a long time, so I'll say hello," she said. "If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier."

But the actress admits, even after over two decades in the spotlight, she still feels a little out of place when she's posing.