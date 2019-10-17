Jennifer Aniston Shares Her First #TBT Photo on Instagram — See Her Toddler Throwback!

Jennifer Aniston may have just joined Instagram two days ago, but she has already figured out how to get all the likes.

On Thursday, the actress, 50, shared an adorable #ThrowbackThursday black and white photo of herself as a toddler wearing a bucket hat on top of her head of brunette curls.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

She then shared a second pic in the slideshow post, from her October 2019 cover shoot with InStyle magazine. In the pic, photographed by Michael Thompson, Aniston strikes the same pose as her younger self and dons a similar bucket hat.

Image zoom PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL THOMPSON

“#TBT In style, then and now…” Aniston captioned her Instagram.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; MICHAEL THOMPSON

On Tuesday the actress joined the social media sphere by posting a pic with her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry — which marked the first time they’ve been photographed all together since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004.

The post elicited so much excitement that it literally broke the internet. Her account became briefly unavailable, presumably as a result of the hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to follow her, then resumed functioning minutes later.

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” a spokesperson for Instagram told PEOPLE in a statement. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

For her second post, Aniston poked fun at the technical glitch she caused by sharing a clip from her upcoming Apple TV series, The Morning Show. In the sneak peek from episode 1, Aniston stares down at her phone beside two other characters from the show, one of whom is portrayed by actor Ian Gomez, before quickly realizing that her device is no longer working. She sets her phone down on a table and then begins angrily slamming it.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it,” she captioned the witty clip. “Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️.”

This week Aniston also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers, beating out the previous record holders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“[I’m the] most reluctant person to ever join Instagram,” Aniston said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. “It’s kind of crazy.”

When Kimmel asked who talked her into making the account she responded, “I don’t know, a lot of people.”

“I just got tired of, you know… what you resist persists,” she added. “So, what the hay? Just do it.”

Currently, Aniston has racked up 12.5 million followers in two days.