Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, and Cher All Love This Underwear Brand, and You Can Shop It at Nordstrom

From her sweet exchange with ex Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards to literally breaking Instagram in a matter of minutes upon joining, Jennifer Aniston has sent the Internet spinning on multiple occasions in recent months. But when the actress isn’t slaying red carpets or causing major social media meltdowns, she’s apparently lounging at home “layered in light cottons and some cashmere,” according to her just-released interview with Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine.

Bullock begins by asking Aniston what she’s wearing, which opens a treasure trove of information as to what The Morning Show star has on when she’s around the house. Aniston even went as far as revealing what she was wearing underneath her Rag & Bone jeans, James Perse t-shirt, and black sweater from The Elder Statesmen: “Hanky Panky underwear if we want to get real specific.”

The ultra popular lingerie brand behind what it calls “The World’s Most Comfortable Thong” just so happens to be one of our favorite brands, too. (Yes, we have something in common with Jennifer Aniston!) Known for selling one unit every 10 seconds globally, Hanky Panky has unsurprisingly gained a significant celebrity following over the years. Along with Aniston, A-listers like Rihanna, Cher, Cameron Diaz, and Katy Perry are fans of its signature lacy undergarments.

If you’re looking to get a pair of cute and comfy Jennifer Aniston-approved panties for yourself, you can shop them and a variety of Hanky Panky lingerie styles at Nordstrom. Choose from the best-selling Original Rise Thong (it also comes in a money-saving colorful three-pack) or lacy boyshorts — no matter which you choose, you’re sure to love them.

Buy It! Hanky Panky Original Rise Thong, $22; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Hanky Panky 3-Pack Low Rise Thongs, $56; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshorts, $32; nordstrom.com