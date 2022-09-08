Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Brand LolaVie's 1st Birthday with New Launch — and Shares Her Hair Icons

Cue the confetti: Jennifer Aniston and her haircare brand LolaVie are celebrating one year in business!

And to mark the major milestone on September 8, the Morning Show star, 53, is unveiling two additions to the line: Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner.

Aniston teased the launch — her third and fourth in the line following her debut Glossing Detangler, Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner and Lightweight Hair Oil — with a shower pic on Instagram.

"Something's coming," she captioned the post.

The gentle duo ($29 each on lolavie.com), like all products the brand creates, is safe for color-treated hair and vegan. The 96% naturally-derived formula is also loaded with MVP beauty ingredients including ceramides, niacinamide and biotin.

Aniston tells PEOPLE she hopes customers will "love" the results.

"It was really important to have it perform on a large group of people with different hair. We worked really hard to make sure it worked for as many hair types as possible," says Aniston, who enlisted her friends with different hair types — from "really curly, curly, curly, and thick, thick, thick to thin and wispy" — to put the system to the test.

Aniston explains that nailing the right mix of ingredients was key. With this launch the brand created two proprietary complexes, one to promote volume and another overall hair health.

"I wanted these to be able to take care of a number of issues, so they do more than just clean the hair," Aniston says.

She challenged her team to figure out "how do we get natural ingredients in a shampoo or conditioner to perform. Because a lot of times you have to put a lot of crap into different shampoos and conditioners to get that sort of slick, sexy, voluminous look. But then after a while, it starts to break your hair down, because of the build up of all that stuff."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As for her own hair, Aniston says that in recent months she's enjoyed letting her tresses be "au natural."

"I've never been able to really just do it without mixing a ton of different products into my palm to make it behave. So, it was a big relief for me to have the products that we've created so far [during that time], because I was able to do my own hair."

Aniston showed proof of her amazing mane on Instagram in July with a beach snap (above) that racked up more than 1.5 million likes and scores of compliments. She says she owes the good hair day all to LolaVie.

"I've never had been able to have nice curls at the beach. It's just always looks like a rat's nest. So it was amazing," she says. "I'd been spending a lot of time at the beach, which can make my hair really dry. Having the detangler and the leave-in do its thing has been one of the greatest gifts. The best sort of show of success is that if it's working for me, then I feel like I'm satisfied."

Now back at work filming The Morning Show, Aniston says the constant styling on her hair causes some "wear and tear" but "compared to what it used to be, it's not bad at all. I'm able to get back into the work groove and maintain my hair health."

A hair icon to many, Aniston shared some of the stars whose hair she admires.

"I love Elle McPherson's hair. I always have. I love Bridget Bardot, if we're going back in time into beautiful, sexy hair, roll out of bed kind of hair," she says. "Kate Moss has that very similar sort of vibe. Valerie Bertinelli. When I was a kid, I remember ripping a picture of her out of a magazine and bringing that into Vidal Sassoon. I just love long, beachy, beautiful hair."

Rich Fury/Getty

For the moment, Aniston will enjoy this achievement, but rest assured LolaVie is just getting started.

"I'm working on getting the rest of our products up and running and perfecting those. There's a couple more that are going to probably be rolling out soon. Or, sooner than later, I hope!"