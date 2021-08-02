The Friends cast teamed up with Represent to launch a line of apparel to benefit charities "near and dear to each of the stars"

Jennifer Aniston Models New Friends Merch and Sets the Record Straight: 'We Were SO Not on a Break'

The Friends co-stars are commemorating some of the show's most iconic moments for a good cause.

The cast teamed up with entertainment merchandising company Represent to launch a limited-edition line of graphic apparel embossed with memorable phrases and depictions of classic scenes Friends to benefit charities "near and dear to each of the stars," according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cast Collection will roll out over the course of nine months, with three different drops featuring apparel from all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom. The first launch (which celebrates moments from seasons 1-3) is available now for one month only at represent.com/friends.

FRIENDS Credit: David Bjerke/NBC

Jennifer Aniston modeled some of the merch on Instagram Monday morning, posting a selfie wearing a lilac crewneck sweater with an image of Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and her famous line "I know" printed across the front.

She teamed the look with a baseball cap featuring another memorable phrase. "For the record… we were SO not on a break 🙄" Aniston joked in the caption about her hat, referencing the ongoing argument her character Rachel Green has with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). ⁣

Aniston continued: "Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first ever @friends ⁣merch collection 👏🏼 Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @americares, an organization I love… which is working to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19."

The cast of the legendary sitcom FRIENDS has partnered with entertainment merchandising company Represent to commemorate some of the show’s most iconic moments.

Schwimmer also promoted the collection on Instagram, posting a photo of himself wearing the "Lobsters" tee, featuring a pic of Ross and Rachel embracing. (On the website, it's noted that the design was Aniston and Schwimmer's idea!)

Half of his proceeds will be donated to The Rape Foundation, an organization he cares "deeply about" that "supports state-of-the-art treatment for child and adult victims, as well as innovative prevention and education."

Meanwhile, Cox shared that half of her proceeds will go towards EBMRF, an L.A.-based organization that is "dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder."