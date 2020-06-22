Jennifer Aniston Flashes Her '11 11' Wrist Tattoo During Chat with Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow

The meaning of the tattoo is unclear, although it could be a reference to her birthday which is on Feb. 11

During their chat, Aniston, 51, showed off her ink when she raised her left hand, revealing the "11 11" design on the inside of her left wrist.

It’s widely known that The Morning Show star got the name “Norman” inked on her foot in 2011, to honor her late Welsh Corgie-Terrier who died earlier that year, but she hasn't been so open about the meaning behind her wrist tattoo, which was first spotted at the end of 2018.

While it may be a reference to her birthday, which is on Feb. 11, the star has yet to speak out about it. She has, however, showed it off on the red carpet, waving to cameras at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and 2020 SAG Awards.

In her Variety video chat, Aniston delighted fans by reminiscing on her most iconic role, Rachel Green, and even shared that she still remembers what her Friends co-stars wore the first time they met for the pilot table read over 25 years ago.

“Do you actually remember when you first met me?” Aniston asked Kudrow during the Actors on Actors series. Kudrow, 56, replied, “Yes, I do — at the table read.”

When Aniston asked her costar and close friend if she remembered what she was wearing, Kudrow quickly quipped, "You remember what everyone was wearing!"

"I do," Aniston answered.

"You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on," Aniston continued. "And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils. So, so, so beautiful!"

Kudrow replied: "“Gee whiz! I was trying to get into the character.”

“I know! Still thought you were auditioning, and you actually already had the job," Aniston said.

As for Courteney Cox, who portrayed Monica Geller on the series, Aniston said she remembers her wearing a "pink baby tee with a white trim" at the table read.

Earlier this year, HBO Max confirmed a Friends reunion starring the original cast (Aniston, Kudrow, Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc) was in the works.

The studio originally announced that unscripted reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, would be available in May 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has been delayed indefinitely to ensure there can be a live studio audience at the taping, just like when the original series was filmed.