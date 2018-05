Since Friends debuted in 1994, fans have been collectively fascinated with Jennifer Aniston’s hair, skin and makeup. And with the debut of her latest beauty venture, Chapter One, which includes her sixth fragrance launch, it seemed like a great time to check in with the star on her current must-haves. “There were years when I was pounding makeup on like it was going out of style. But I’ve figured out that beauty to me is not about hair and makeup as much as it is about how I’m feeling inside and the place I’m at in my life.”