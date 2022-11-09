Jennifer Aniston Dons Iconic Chanel Micro Bikini for 'Allure' : 'I Feel the Best in Who I Am Today'

Jennifer Aniston is 53 and feeling free.

The actress, who covers the December issue of Allure in a vintage Chanel micro bikini, tells the magazine she is modeling a new way of thinking about aging.

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s," the Friends alum said.

The famously fit star poses confidently on the cover in the 1996 bikini top made famous by the late model Stella Tennant (who wore it on the Chanel runway), along with a Gucci G-string from the label's spring 1997 collection, all provided by El Cycèr Vintage. Kim Kardashian also later donned the iconic itty-bitty look.

In the candid interview, the Golden Globe-winner also had words for her future self, as well as some for others who make a habit of bemoaning getting older.

"We needed to stop saying bad s--- to ourselves," she said. "You're going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f---ing great at 53."

The star certainly does that inside the pages of the magazine, posing in an Isa Boulder bra top paired with Balmain pants and a Dior spring 2003 loop embellished belt, alongside one of her dogs, Chesterfield in one image, while donning a barely-there Aisling Camps dress.

Another spread shows The Good Girl actress smiling, with her hair tousled and wet, in a Calle Del Mar bandeau and skirt.

For the first time, the star also shared her personal IVF story, disputing the "narrative" that not having a baby contributed to her very public breakups with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston told the outlet.

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

She continued, "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Of the "narrative that I was just selfish," she added: "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Aniston's own personal style also shone through when she gave Allure writer Danielle Pergament a tour of her hillside home, and shared that she "would love to be an interior designer," while she showed paint swatches on her dining room wall.

"I feel like I'm coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light," she said. "I have had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn't healed from the time I was a little kid. I'm a very independent person. … I've realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?"