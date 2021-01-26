The actress posted photos of her "dream team" glam squad — hairstylist Chris McMillan and makeup artist Angela Levin — on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Debuts a Blonder Look on Set of The Morning Show: 'We're Back!'

Jennifer Aniston is back to work with a fresh set of highlights.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old actress posted two selfies with her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan showing off a lighter blonde hue and her signature layers from the set of her Emmy-nominated drama The Morning Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Aaand, we're back... 🤩🎬" Aniston captioned the Instagram post.

"YES WE ARE!! 💕" Reese Witherspoon, who stars opposite Aniston in the Apple TV+ series, wrote in the comment section. "Hello cuties !!" Julianne Moore added.

The Friends star also posted a photo of her glam squad, McMillan and makeup artist Angela Levin, on her Instagram Story writing, "dream team," on the pic.

Image zoom Credit: jennifer aniston/ instagram

Aside from filming season two of The Morning Show, Aniston has also been busy gearing up for the long-awaited Friends reunion special.

Earlier this month, Lisa Kudrow gave fans some more details about the upcoming project, which will bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy's original soundstage. The Friends actress, 57, told Rob Lowe during an episode of his podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe that the reunion is scheduled to shoot in "early spring."

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," she told Lowe. "I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something."

Kudrow, who played the eclectic Phoebe Buffay, also clarified that the cast will not be reprising their iconic Friends characters, but chatting as themselves.

"It's not a reboot," she said. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped."

"I think it'll be great," she added.