Jennifer Aniston Channels Phoebe Cates' Famous Red Swimsuit Moment at Fast Times Table Read

Jennifer Aniston really got into character during the Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, where A-listers joined comedian Dane Cook to reenact the 1982 classic virtually.

The 51-year-old actress played popular girl Linda Barrett, and during that now-iconic pool scene, Aniston removed her denim jacket to reveal a red bikini — practically identical to the one that turned Fast Times at Ridgemont High actress Phoebe Cates into a star — layered over a white tank top.

While Aniston’s clever outfit change made her co-stars smile, it was her on-screen reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt that really got them laughing. In the script, Pitt’s character (Brad Hamilton) has a sexual fantasy about Linda seductively exiting a pool while wearing the infamous red bikini, resulting in a hilarious live reading between the two exes.

Cook posted a screenshot of the viral moment on his Instagram Story, writing, “@jenniferaniston in the red bikini for the win!!” Aniston reposted the photo on her own Instagram Story Friday afternoon.

The live table read also featured Cook as Mark "Rat" Ratner, Ray Liotta as Mr. Hand, John Legend as Charles Jefferson, Henry Golding as Mr. Vargas, Shia LaBeouf as Spicoli, Matthew McConaughey as Mike Damone, Julia Roberts as Stacy Hamilton, Sean Penn as a delivery driver, Morgan Freeman reading stage directions and Jimmy Kimmel as all other characters.

The fundraiser benefitted relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with proceeds going toward Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.

Cook spoke to PEOPLE before the big night, explaining why he wanted to put such a huge event on as people around the world still struggled with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s—, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn't see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn't it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool."