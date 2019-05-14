Jennifer Aniston Has a Genius Trick for Getting the Perfect Blush Shade for Your Skin Tone

While you could spend tons of money and time testing various shades of blush until you find the perfect one (that’s assuming your dream color is already out there), Jennifer Aniston shared a genius trick that will help you create the blush you’ve always wanted in mere seconds.

Her beauty secret is simple: She loves to combine colors. In fact, she uses three pretty shades to create her very own custom hue. “I like to mix these cream-blush colors by Bobbi Brown,” Jennifer tells PEOPLE. Her go-to’s include Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge in Rose, Blushed Rose, and Pale Pink.

Image zoom

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks, $32; nordstrom.com

The creamy Bobbi Brown blush, which is designed to go on with your fingertips, also doubles as lip color, meaning you can follow Jennifer’s lead and create a custom lip look, too. Thanks to its creamy, lightweight formula, it’s easy to combine and layer on both your cheeks and lips.

The actress isn’t the only one who loves using Bobbi Brown’s pretty cheek tints. The best-seller has racked up tons of positive reviews on Nordstrom with shoppers raving about its easy-to-blend formula, long-lasting color, and versatility.

“Love the color, love the creamy texture, love that it stays on and looks natural,” one reviewer wrote. “This has been my favorite for many years.”

“I’m am all about multi-tasking products. This product can essentially replace three items in my makeup bag — mirror, lip color, and blush,” raved another. “This has a very creamy consistency and blends well. I hope this color is never discontinued!”

Image zoom

“It is hard to find a good cream blush, but this one seems to work and does not seem to settle into the creases of my ‘older’ skin,” another reviewer pointed out. “It is creamy and you can build the color by adding more product and blending well.”

Jennifer’s smart idea also means you don’t have to settle on just one shade for all occasions. Use one of the six gorgeous cream blushes on their own, or mix them to create practically endless combinations depending on what you’re in the mood for that day or where you’re heading.

Her easy idea can also be applied to other makeup products like bronzers, foundations, eyeshadows, and more beauty staples. Thanks to beauty maven Jen, you’ll never have to settle for a color that’s anything less than perfect again.