Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Fit Physique in Teeny Blue Bikini While Sunbathing in Italy

Jennifer Aniston‘s flaunting her killer abs while lounging poolside in Italy before filming starts for her new Netflix mystery-comedy with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery.

The actress, 49, took in some rays wearing a teeny blue bikini and oversize black sunglasses as she relaxed in scenic Portofino, Italy.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year, Aniston told the magazine she’s always loved laying out in the sun.

“Being Greek, we love our tanning, but I’ve been on hiatus,” she said. “And I miss it. It brought me a lot of happiness being able to lay out there and get that vitamin D.”

Her main reason for limiting her time out in the sun? She hates the greasy feeling of sunscreen. “I hate it. I’ve been experimenting with ones that don’t make you look like you have Kabuki makeup on or like a corpse. I understand we’re saving our skin, but they gotta figure that stuff out. Who wants to be in the sun and not look cute?” Aniston told the magazine.

And to keep her body in tip-top shape, the star relies on a mix of workout classes and personal training sessions.

“I’m back in the gym with my trainer, throwing heavy boulders around and pushing medicine balls and wiggling and shaking that big rope thing,” she said, noting she also loves The Class by Taryn Toomey. “They’re hard! But it’s fun. I started doing that when I was filming We’re the Millers and I really liked it. It kicks your butt, though, so I dip in and out of that throughout the year.”

Aniston previously told PEOPLE that she feels her best post-gym. “I feel really beautiful when I finish a great workout. Because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are going, my blood is pumping,” she said. “I’m taking care of the one body I have.”

As for her diet, Aniston has said that her general food philosophy is to “eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep.”