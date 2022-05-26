Jennifer Aniston Wore Those Pretty Rings That Julia Roberts Made Famous on the Final Episode of The Ellen Show
It's the end of an era for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Jennifer Aniston is helping say goodbye — of course, she's doing so in style. The actress and entrepreneur, 53, decorated her fingers with some of the most affordable rings on the internet for her appearance on the show. Spoiler: They're all from BaubleBar!
Since she was one of the first guests on the talk show, it's only fitting that she would be one of the last. During Thursday's final episode, Aniston and DeGeneres reminisced about the show's 19 years and chatted about the ending of Friends.
For the occasion, Aniston wore an Et Ochs black wide-leg jumpsuit with cutout detailing and black strappy heels from Saint Laurent. When she entered and waved to the audience, our eyes were immediately drawn to the sparkly accessories on her fingers — they happen to be a bunch of BaubleBar rings, including one of the brand's most popular styles.
Along with the set of gold Maro rings on her index and pinky fingers and two clear cubic zirconia Amelia rings layered on her left ring finger, she stacked two of the clear Mini Alidia Rings on her right ring finger.
If you recall, Julia Roberts quite possibly kickstarted the fandom around the stackable rainbow stunners when she accessorized with them back in 2019. BaubleBar has now sold over one million Alidia rings, and they've since made their way onto the fingers of singer Rita Ora, TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio, and now, Aniston.
The Morning Show star opted for the brand's cubic zirconia versions of the Mini Alidia rings, which feature more luxe-looking baguette-shaped stones. Essentially, they have the gorgeous sparkle that has the appearance of fine jewelry, but the rings only cost $48 apiece.
The Mini Alidia rings are available in the crystal clear color Aniston wore, along with three others including a pretty pink ombre, rainbow pastel, and black. The Amelia rings she wore are adorned with similar horizontal baguette stones for the same price, while the gold Maro rings have a thick dome shape and come in a set of two for $58.
With Aniston's stamp of approval, we have no doubt all of these pretty bands will sell out soon. Whether you want to stack them together or wear them separately, one thing's for sure: You definitely need some BaubleBar rings to accessorize with for summer weddings.
Scroll down to shop the Aniston-approved rings while you still can!
