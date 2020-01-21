Jennifer Aniston Reveals How She Avoided Wrinkling Her SAG Awards Dress: 'Harder Than It Looks!'

Jennifer Aniston is revealing how she kept the gorgeous gown she wore to the SAG Awards Sunday night picture-perfect — and admitted that doing so was “harder than it looks.”

The actress, 50, shared a photo of herself lying down in the back of a car as she headed out to the awards show on Sunday, smiling and flashing the peace sign at the camera.

She also shared a second snapshot of the dress — a drapey ivory gown that she paired with Fred Leighton jewels — laid over a bathtub, along with the shoes she wore and her SAG Actor statue that she won for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

“No wrinkles… harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget,” she shared in the caption of the post.

“Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew,” Aniston added, ready to begin on season two. “Let’s get back to work!”

Aniston beat out fellow nominees Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Jodie Comer and Elisabeth Moss on Sunday to win outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

“Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable,” Aniston said from the stage accepting the award, which marked her first SAG win since 1996 when she won with the Friends cast.

“Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” she continued. “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good. It was literally about 7 months of therapy that covered 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

In addition to slaying the red carpet and her big win, Aniston was also part of the most viral moment of the evening — her backstage reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The duo was spotted smiling at one another and holding hands after their wins — Pitt also won for his role in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Pitt was also seen watching Aniston give her acceptance speech from backstage, a moment that she told ExtraTV was “sweet.”