Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using the Same Drugstore Skincare Brand for 35 Years 

Despite being a celebrity for a cool three decades, Jennifer Aniston has not completely abandoned her pre-fame roots.

In an interview with InStyle published earlier this week, the leading lady’s interest in skincare pre-dates her A-list status. She explained, “I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15.”

Since her teenage years, and despite becoming a face in the limelight that gets studied and scrutinized by millions, she revealed one element of her lifestyle that has remained constant.

“I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager,” the 50-year-old actor divulged.

The Friends alum, who became the face of the drugstore brand in 2013, is far from the only Aveeno superfan. On Walmart alone, tens of thousands of customers have reviewed the brand’s face and body moisturizers — and there are many. From a soothing body lotion with nearly 3,000 five stars to a daily face moisturizer beloved for its lightweight formula and SPF protection, Aveeno has a product solution for multiple skincare concerns, like dryness, irritation, sensitivity, and rough patches.

And Jen (can I call you Jen?) has been using the brand for over three decades. Despite gaining immeasurable access to skincare, beauty, and cosmetics gurus, she still stands by it.

