“I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within,” said Aniston in a press release announcing this global partnership

Jennifer Aniston is taking her wellness routine to the next level!

Today the Morning Show star announces her global partnership with collagen and wellness brand Vital Proteins.

In her role, Aniston, 51, will be both Chief Creative Officer and the face of the brand’s upcoming campaign.

“Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day,” Aniston tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The actress is teasing her December campaign launch with a few behind the scenes photos – and a video, too. In them, she can be seen revealing glimpses of her wellness routine.

In a press release, Aniston shared that she’s been a fan of the brand since 2016. Among her favorite products, the Collagen Peptides powder, the Vitality Immune Booster supplement powder sticks in Clementine and the Collagen Creamer in Vanilla.

Credit: Courtesy Lachlan Bailey/Art Partner

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she said.

“Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”

“We’re really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team,” said CEO Kurt Seidensticker, who founded the brand in 2013. “We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives.”

Credit: Courtesy Lachlan Bailey/Art Partner

Aniston, who graced the cover of PEOPLE’s 2016 Beautiful issue, admitted then that she had a “terrible diet” at the start of her career, but that she feels her best when she’s healthy.

“It’s funny, it’s a really quick transition from not a care and now all of a sudden, we’ve got to really be mindful of what we put inside our bodies,” she said at the time.

As for when the health-conscious star feels the most beautiful? It has nothing to do with getting glam.