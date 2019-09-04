Jennifer Aniston Admits She Will Never Stop Seeing Her Colorist:  'I Don't Want Gray Hair'

Even 25 years after Friends, Jennifer Aniston, 50, still gets the Rachel Green hair comparisons. And while the actress might not view herself as the “hair icon” she’s become to pop culture, she is opening up about her famous mane once again in honor of InStyle magazine’s October beauty issue.

“I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair,” she says in the October cover story of InStyle. In keeping that promise to herself, Aniston says she plans on visiting her colorist monthly until the “bitter end.”

And there isn’t a gray hair in sight on any of the five covers for the magazine’s beauty issue. According to InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief, Laura Brown, each of Jen’s 5 covers was inspired by a beauty icon from the ‘60s and ‘70s. (Charlotte Rampling inspired the menswear moment above!)

One cover features a bronzed Aniston resembling Veruschka von Lehndorff, a German model from the ‘60s.

Another cover shows the actress channeling model Catherine Deneuve while wearing a baby pink vinyl jacket and a big velvet bow to accessorized her teased hair.

In recreating the beauty looks of five icons, Aniston reminisces on her own hair struggles as a kid, before she sported one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time, “The Rachel” on Friends.

“When I was younger, I was in hell,” she says describing her adolescent curly hair. “I tried every product known to man.”

The actress revealed one of the many jobs she had as a kid before her acting career took off, was actually cutting hair. “I cut hair for 10 bucks a head in junior high. I could probably cut your hair,” Aniston tells InStyle.

She also admits to practicing her hair cutting skills on father, actor John Aniston.

“I cut my dad’s hair, and he was on a soap opera [Days of Our Lives],” she explains. “But then he admitted to me 15 years ago that he would go in and have the hairdresser on set clean it up.”

Aniston also opened up about her skincare obsession, her mother’s advice to start moisturizing at 15-years-old and her biggest beauty regret: not using sunscreen at a young age. She also gave a shout out to her friend, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, and the artist’s 24-karat-gold sculpting bar. “It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll,” Aniston adds.

InStyle’s October issue hits newsstands Sept. 20.