Of Course Jennifer Aniston Is Wearing Uggs on the Set of Murder Mystery 2 — but Not the Ones You're Thinking

Aniston's Uggs were probably not a part of her movie costume, but rather a comfy shoe she slipped into between filming — a noteworthy fact on its own. Out of all the on-set shoes she could have chosen, like slippers, sneakers, or pool slides, she reached for her trusty Uggs to give her feet a break from the heels she was probably wearing for the movie. Selena Gomez has regularly been spotted in her Uggs between filming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, too, and Jennifer Lopez slips into hers between performances, which leads us to one question: Are Uggs the most-loved on-set shoes among the stars?