Of Course Jennifer Aniston Is Wearing Uggs on the Set of Murder Mystery 2 — but Not the Ones You're Thinking

There's something to be said about the pieces you bring with you when you're away from home for days, weeks, or months. What you pack is probably something you can't live without. Or at the very least, it's something you don't want to be away from for too long. A good face cream, comfy pants, and cozy shoes all land at the top of the must-pack list — and Jennifer Aniston just reminded us about the one footwear you should always have close by.
Aniston was photographed in Paris on the set of her upcoming Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2 (release date is set for some time in summer 2022). The actress wore a bright red dress with some major slit action, likely a costume for her Murder Mystery character, a black wrap coat, and last but certainly not least, the Ugg Bailey Short Booties, an Ugg style we haven't seen all too often, but now that we have, we're wondering how more celebs haven't opted for this practical pick.
The Bailey boot is equal parts stylish and functional. Sure, it looks like most of the other mid-height Uggs we've seen on countless celebs, but the addition of that side zipper adds a cool yet practical touch. So if you've ever had trouble putting on your boots, the side zip closure makes it easier than ever to slip into your Uggs. What's more, the suede exterior has been pretreated to keep stains away while the shearling and UGGplush interior offers cozy comfort.
Aniston's Uggs were probably not a part of her movie costume, but rather a comfy shoe she slipped into between filming — a noteworthy fact on its own. Out of all the on-set shoes she could have chosen, like slippers, sneakers, or pool slides, she reached for her trusty Uggs to give her feet a break from the heels she was probably wearing for the movie. Selena Gomez has regularly been spotted in her Uggs between filming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, too, and Jennifer Lopez slips into hers between performances, which leads us to one question: Are Uggs the most-loved on-set shoes among the stars?
Shop Aniston's exact Ugg boots, plus other similar styles, that you'll be wearing for months to come.
