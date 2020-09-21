Jennifer Aniston's Sexy Black Gown and Major Tan at the 2020 Emmys Prove Some Things Never Change

The actress attended the virtual event in person to help out friend Jimmy Kimmel with his hosting duties — and she wore the most Jennifer Aniston look ever!

The coronavirus pandemic has halted red carpet events, resulting in the first-ever virtual Emmys that features nominees, like Aniston (who snagged another nod for her role as Alex Levy on The Morning Show), filmed from the comfort of their own homes. But that didn't stop many — including Aniston — from giving fans stop-and-stare style moments.

In fact, Aniston turned the Emmys stage into her own personal red carpet. The lead actress in a drama series nominee wore a sexy, black silk slip-like gown, diamond necklace, strappy black sandals and textured beach waves as she helped Jimmy Kimmel open the show and present the first award of the evening.

Aniston shared some getting ready photos before her Emmys cameo, one with her hairstylist and good friend Chris McMillan, who created textured beach waves to go with her California tan. Her styling team was also working up to the very last minute on dress alterations.

Earlier in the day Aniston even shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself relaxing with a face mask and champagne.

In July, the award show's executive producers and sent out a letter informing nominees that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

When it comes to crafting her event looks, Aniston collaborates with styling duo Nina and Clare Hallworth — and always turns to trusted hairstylist and best friend Chris McMillan for a chic mane moment.

The Morning Show, which Aniston co-stars and co-produces alongside Reese Witherspoon, follows a news network caught up in the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this year, Aniston told PEOPLE she’s been "thrilled" by all the appreciation for the show.

“Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding,” she told PEOPLE. “Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got wind burn, let’s just say that.”

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.