The actress and her "forever sister from another mister" BFF, actress Andrea Bendewald, shared a photo of their matching ink on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston's '11 11' Wrist Tattoo Matches Her Best Friend of 37 Years — See Them Twinning

Jennifer Aniston just revealed a special detail about what makes her '11 11' wrist tattoo so sentimental.

When Aniston, 52, posted a birthday tribute to her best friend of 37 years, actress Andrea Bendewald, on her Instagram Story, the Friends star shared a photo of herself and her "forever sister from another mister" holding their wrists up to show matching '11 11' tattoos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a New York Times profile from 2019, Aniston revealed that Bendewald, 51, is her "oldest friend" and also happens to star alongside her in The Morning Show as her character Alex Levy's makeup artist.

Bendewald also was in the '90s sitcom Suddenly Susan and made an appearance in the Friends episode, "The One With the Cheap Wedding Dress" as the bride who tries to snag Monica Gellar's dream gown.

Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

In a message posted in honor of Aniston's birthday on Feb. 11 last month, Bendewald also shared the photo of the duo's matching wrist tattoos and referenced it in the caption.

Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

"Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11✨🙏✨ LOVE WALKING THROUGH THIS LIFETIME WITH YOU," Bendewald wrote.

Bendewald also described Aniston as her "twin from another mother, soul sister of the ages" in a previous Instagram birthday tribute from 2018. "Friends since we were 14 and still growing and learning together. You make the world a better place and life so much more enjoyable and a fun ride. Grateful for you everyday and in every way," she added.

Image zoom Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston first flashed her "11 11" wrist tattoo — much to the surprise of fans and viewers, as Aniston usually keeps the ink hidden on screen and in public — during a conversation with Friends costar Lisa Kudrow for Variety's Actors on Actors series last year. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is "very spiritual" and believes the numbers are good luck.

Image zoom Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and [her dog] Norman," the source said, adding that Aniston "still misses" her beloved Welsh Corgie-Terrier who died in 2011. Aniston's birthday is Feb. 11.