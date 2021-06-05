Jennie Garth Talks Making Daughter Lola’s Prom Dress: ‘I Didn’t Have a Pattern or Anything’

Jennie Garth is proud of her sewing skills!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight after crafting the gown for her daughter's prom, Garth explained that she'd actually never made a dress before.



"That was my first dress that I ever made," she told the outlet. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."

"I mean, what moms do for their kids. I will do anything they need or ask me to do," added Garth. "Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."

On Wednesday, Garth shared a photograph of Lola with her prom date. In the shot, the teen can be seen wearing a strapless black gown with matching heels, a statement necklace and a corsage.

"Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress,' " Garth began in the caption of her post. "Guys, sewing isn't my thing!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ But somehow I pulled it off!"

The actress continued, "The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress.' "

"She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!" Garth added, sharing another picture of Lola and her friends enjoying a pre-prom dinner. "We had so much fun hosting this special night for you and your friends ❤️Next up ....graduation!"

Garth co-parents Lola and her two other daughters — Luca, 23, and Fiona, 14 — with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2013.

The mother of three recently told PEOPLE that she's softened up as a mom now that her daughters are older, saying, "That's the crazy thing, you think that it's hard when they're young, and they're running all around, and needing you all the time."

"But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it's a whole different ball game," Garth said. "It's like 'Psychological Parenting 101,' and it's definitely not for the faint of heart."

"My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane, because they're doing their thing and they're becoming who they are and who they want to be," she explained. "And I'm just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right to just keep them going in the right direction."