Jennie Garth Reveals She Made Her Daughter Lola's Prom Dress: 'It Just Makes Me Proud'

Not only is Jennie Garth one proud mom, but she's also quite the talented seamstress!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, revealed on Wednesday that she made her 18-year-old daughter Lola's prom dress from scratch, showing off the results on Instagram.

In a photo of Lola with her prom date, the teen can be seen wearing an strapless black gown with matching heels, a statement necklace and corsage.

"Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress,' " Garth began in the caption of her post. "Guys, sewing isn't my thing!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ But somehow I pulled it off!"

The actress continued, "The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress.' "

"She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!" Garth added, sharing another picture of Lola and her friends enjoying a pre-prom dinner.

"We had so much fun hosting this special night for you and your friends ❤️Next up ....graduation!" she wrote.

On her Instagram Story, the 9021OMG with Beverly Hills 90210 podcast co-host also posted a shot of herself posing with Lola and husband Dave Abrams and drew a red heart around the trio.

Jennie Garth daughter prom dress

Garth co-parents Lola and her two other daughters — Luca, 23, and Fiona, 14 — with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2013.

The mother of three recently told PEOPLE that she's softened up as a mom now that her daughters are older, saying, "That's the crazy thing, you think that it's hard when they're young, and they're running all around, and needing you all the time."

"But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it's a whole different ball game," Garth said. "It's like 'Psychological Parenting 101,' and it's definitely not for the faint of heart."