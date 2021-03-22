Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Shows Dramatic Transformation with Beauty Filter: 'Rather Be Old and Ugly'

Jenni "JWoww" Farley got real about the power of photo editing.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, showed fans just how much someone's appearance can change just at the click of a button with the help of editing apps. Farley posted the same photo of herself side-by-side — makeup-free and unedited on the left, and full glam and filtered on the right — to show how easily she can alter her face by using an editing app.

"Laying here bored and saw this app... so I said 'why not?'" Farley captioned the Instagram photo. She instantly preferred her fresh-faced, natural look rather than the edited shot.

"WTF. I'd rather be old and ugly 😭😭😭 but seriously, don't do this crap to your pics... love yourself. 😍💕," she said.

When one commenter argued that the app "basically adds makeup," Farley said she didn't like how it made her complexion appear practically pore-less.

"Made my face all baby smooth with a ring light glow 😂😂," she said.

Another fan addressed Farley's cosmetic enhancements, like Botox, in the comments of her post. "True love, but you have endless money for all the medspa and injections 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Many of your followers don't... It makes a difference in the #nofilter pics," the fan said. Farley replied, "You are not wrong there."

While Farley has said she has "no objections" to plastic surgery (she has gotten her breasts done twice), when it comes to her face, she prefers to go the non-invasive route. "I'm always the one that says, do it for the right reasons. I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to do the non-invasive surgeries to stay youthful, to feel youthful," she said in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight.