While a lot of stars seem to be going blonde (Shailene Woodley, Alanis Morissette, Dianna Agron among them), Jenni “JWoww” Farley took a beauty turn in the opposite direction. The reality star, who went light back in August, already decided to switch things up in the color department. And she shared every step on her hair transformation — which involved a major cut — on Instagram, of course.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Courtesy Jenni Farley

“I was over my blonde hair so I pulled a Britney and shaved it off!! ????? I’ll be posting pics on my blog jwoww.com of my transformation!!!! You ready boos!!??,” she captioned the below photo, showing her bold half-shave cut, a trend we thought had died down a bit, but which JWoww wants to keep very much alive.

Next up, the dark ebony dye job, as seen in her following snap: “went back to black!!! ? The FINAL look is on my site ?jwoww.com and I’m dying to know what you guys think! ????” (We also have our eyes on that two-tone braid her stylist is sporting, and wonder if that will be JWoww’s next hair move.)

And of course, the former Jersey Shore housemate (and mom to baby Meilani) posted a final reveal photo, giving a shoutout to her stylist: “The finished look! Thank you so much to my rock star stylist @joeidfox for working her magic and giving me this sick new look!! ???”

–Brittany Talarico