Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty Step Out in Glam Looks Ahead of 90210 Reboot

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty stepped out on Wednesday night, looking glam at the Fox TCA All-Star Party in Los Angeles — walking the carpet alongside their BH90210 castmates ahead of the reboot’s premiere.

The three women showcased their individual style on the TCA carpet with Garth, 47, embracing the summer season in a two-tiered, pleated white dress accessorized with a skinny belt and gold sandals.

Spelling, 46, donned a short, nude dress with a black, long-sleeved sheer overlay, featuring black floral appliques and a sparkly belt. The star topped off her look with black heels.

Perhaps channeling her Beverly Hills, 90210 character, Doherty, 48, opted for a Brenda Walsh-inspired all-black ensemble that featured a skull graphic tee, which read “LOVE PUNK,” black slacks and matching stilettos.

Hours later, Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot premiere saw original stars Doherty, Garth and Spelling reunite with Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering, playing “heightened versions of themselves.”

The hour-long episode kicked off in the legendary Peach Pit during Spelling’s dream. In the dream, she shared a kiss with her on-screen (dream) husband Green, 46, while the rest of the cast happily reunited with one another.

Spelling realized her dream was far from reality when she woke up sitting on a plane (in coach!) next to Garth. Spelling, who plays a mom of six that is constantly battling financial issues, asked her longtime friend, “It’s not cheating if you dream about kissing your ex-boyfriend, right?”

“No, just like it’s not murder if you dream about murdering your ex-husband,” responded Garth, who plays a two-time divorcee that is on the brink of a third divorce.

Image zoom Cast of BH90210 Amy Sussman/Getty

Following the flight, the duo (along with Green, Carteris, Priestley and Ziering) headed off to celebrate the 90210 30th reunion at a convention in Las Vegas where high jinks, involving alcohol and many a confession, took place.

Meanwhile, Spelling was struggling with what to do next to make ends meet. But then, after seeing an old episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 on her television screen, she had an epiphany.

“This is the time to do a reboot,” she told Garth. “Maybe going back is just what we all need to go forward.”

The show concluded with a flashback clip of the late Luke Perry saying, “Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true.”

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.