Jenna Ortega Wows Paris Fashion Week in a Backless Hooded Saint Laurent Gown — See the Daring Look

The Wednesday star stepped out for the Saint Laurent menswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on January 18, 2023 12:39 PM
jenna ortega
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jenna Ortega's latest designer look deserves all the snaps.

The Wednesday star made her way to Paris for the city's men's Fashion Week, where she wowed the crowd in a daring gown.

For the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2023 runway show on Tuesday, the Golden Globes nominee donned a backless gown, complete with a wrap neckline and hood, designed by the French label.

She accessorized with gold bangles and platform heels while sporting an of-the-moment hairstyle — "wet" bangs (a.k.a. glistening gelled strands) swept to the side.

Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The 20-year-old was outfitted by celebrity stylist Enrique Melendez, who's worked with the actress on a slew of talked-about ensembles.

Posting Ortega's fashion week snapshots to Instagram, he raved, "The definition is: 'a pleasing quality that cannot be exactly named or described'. She's got it! Brava!!!"

Ortega is the latest celebrity to hop on the hooded dress trend, following the footsteps of stars including Margot Robbie, Natalia Bryant and Katie Holmes, all of whom have hit the red carpet wearing the drapey silhouette.

jenna ortega
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

That doesn't mean Ortega isn't a trendsetter in her own right. Since debuting in the acclaimed Netflix series as its titular character, she's become a rising star in style who continues to up herself with every look.

Last week, she took an unexpected style turn in a champagne-hued Gucci gown — featuring floor-sweeping bell sleeves and contemporary cutouts — to the Golden Globes. Ortega was a first-time nominee recognized in the best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for Wednesday.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Amy Sussman/Getty

In speaking with Loni Love on E!'s red carpet pre-show, Ortega called the nod "incredible," especially as a Latina actress.

"We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy," she said, adding, "I've been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I've watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled."

80th <a href="https://people.com/tag/golden-globe-awards/" data-inlink="true">Golden Globes</a> - The After Party Powered By Billboard - Inside
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

For the Billboard Golden Globes afterparty, which she attended with her Netflix costar Percy Hynes White, Ortega went back to her grungy style ways in a Wednesday-inspired outfit complete with a collared corset, trousers and a blazer, all by Dolce & Gabbana.

This isn't the first time Ortega and Melendez have brought the Addams' family daughter to life. Season 1 of the series may have come to an end, but that hasn't stopped Ortega from dressing up as her beloved character.

"Just like every movie role she does and will do, she never half steps, and fully commits. Gotta love the melancholia," Melendez wrote of the up-and-comer on Instagram.

