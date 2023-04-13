Jenna Ortega on Embracing Wednesday Addams' Unique Style: 'I've Always Respected Goth Culture'

Jenna Ortega is totally embracing her goth side.

The actress opened up about her sense of style and how it's changed since landing her role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday in a new interview with Vogue.

"I've always respected goth culture," Ortega, 20, said. "I've always had a darker sense of humor, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself."

Ortega, who rocked several Wednesday-inspired looks through the most recent awards season, also talked about how the show and her role inspired a hairstyle change, and by extension, more risk in her overall presentation.

"Up until then I was really, really attached to my long hair," Ortega said. "Changing it encouraged me to be more adventurous; to experiment and be more creative in that way."

The actress was recently named the new face of the fragrance Gris Dior.

"That was really exciting," she told Vogue. "I felt like I was really encouraged to be myself — I felt throughout the entire process that I could go with my own gut instinct and do whatever felt authentic and natural to me."

Jenna Ortega.

Earlier this year, Ortega brought a little bit of Wednesday with her to the 2023 SAG Awards.

The actress wore an all-black Versace gown with a sculpted bodice. The high-low hemline was gathered at her waist and cinched with a belt that had Versace's signature gold enclosure. The actress capped off her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and black platform heels.

She kept her glam light, opting for peachy cheeks and lips and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her hair down and tousled, with her bangs parted down the middle.

While on the red carpet, Ortega stopped to speak to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, talking about what her life has been like since Wednesday came out last year.

"It felt like a whirlwind maybe more at the end of the year when the show initially came out," she said. "I feel like I tried to avoid the chaos as much as possible and keep myself surrounded by people that I love and know, and I think that they kind of helped ease my nerves. I've felt my life change, but I think I'm more focused on my work than anything, which kind of has made it a bit more of a seamless transition."

The rising style star continues to put her own twist on the trends and put her most fashionable foot forward with every appearance, including donning a hooded Saint Laurent gown for Paris Fashion Week in January. She wore the on-trend backless dress for the menswear show, proving that she's one to watch when it comes to style.