Jenna Ortega Only Wore Black While Filming 'Wednesday' : 'My Closet Just Lost All Its Color'

Jenna Ortega found herself channeling the character of Wednesday Addams in more ways than one.

As the face behind the titular role in the Tim Burton-helmed Netflix series, the actress drew inspiration from the character to develop her personal style.

"When I was working on Wednesday, I suddenly only ever wore black," she explained in an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut. " I didn't know why. For some reason, my closet just lost all its color."

The 20-year-old star became the latest actress to take on the character created by cartoonist Charles Addams, bringing a whole new side to the death-obsessed little girl previously played by stars like Lisa Loring and Christina Ricci.

While she says that she has played characters whose outfits are not a "good representation" of what she would wear, Wednesday Addams' fashion continues to inspire her as she takes on a role as Adidas' latest ambassador.

"I like the purple pieces," she explained while describing the athletic line's new sportswear drop to the outlet. "Maybe it's because, after Wednesday, I just don't wear a lot of color. Now I feel like I tend to stick to darker and more earthy tones, so I like them because they look really good on everyone but also kind of push me to try something new."

The iconic role also caused her to push herself as an actress.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, she said: "I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself. She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."

Following the show's highly successful season 1 premiere, she's also been leaning into the character's goth-inspired fashion on the red carpet, including at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday.

The actress wore an all-black Versace gown with a sculpted bodice for the event. The high-low hemline was gathered at her waist and cinched with a belt with Versace's signature gold enclosure. She capped off her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and black platform heels.

She kept her glam light, opting for peachy cheeks, lips, and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her hair down and tousled with her bangs parted down the middle.