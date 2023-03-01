Jenna Ortega Only Wore Black While Filming 'Wednesday' : 'My Closet Just Lost All Its Color'

Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character on Netflix's comedy horror series Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 07:27 PM
Jenna Ortega poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega . Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jenna Ortega found herself channeling the character of Wednesday Addams in more ways than one.

As the face behind the titular role in the Tim Burton-helmed Netflix series, the actress drew inspiration from the character to develop her personal style.

"When I was working on Wednesday, I suddenly only ever wore black," she explained in an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut. " I didn't know why. For some reason, my closet just lost all its color."

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 104 of Wednesday
Courtesy of Netflix

The 20-year-old star became the latest actress to take on the character created by cartoonist Charles Addams, bringing a whole new side to the death-obsessed little girl previously played by stars like Lisa Loring and Christina Ricci.

While she says that she has played characters whose outfits are not a "good representation" of what she would wear, Wednesday Addams' fashion continues to inspire her as she takes on a role as Adidas' latest ambassador.

"I like the purple pieces," she explained while describing the athletic line's new sportswear drop to the outlet. "Maybe it's because, after Wednesday, I just don't wear a lot of color. Now I feel like I tend to stick to darker and more earthy tones, so I like them because they look really good on everyone but also kind of push me to try something new."

The iconic role also caused her to push herself as an actress.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, she said: "I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself. She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."

Following the show's highly successful season 1 premiere, she's also been leaning into the character's goth-inspired fashion on the red carpet, including at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress wore an all-black Versace gown with a sculpted bodice for the event. The high-low hemline was gathered at her waist and cinched with a belt with Versace's signature gold enclosure. She capped off her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and black platform heels.

She kept her glam light, opting for peachy cheeks, lips, and shimmery eyeshadow. She wore her hair down and tousled with her bangs parted down the middle.

Related Articles
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza speak onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Have Broody Chemistry While Presenting at 2023 SAG Awards
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
zendaya
Zendaya Changes into a Second Show-Stopping Gown at 2023 SAG Awards: See Her Stage Look!
80th Golden Globes - The After Party Powered By Billboard - Inside
Jenna Ortega Changes Into a Wednesday-Inspired Collared Corset for Golden Globes Afterparty
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jenna Ortega Is a Gucci Goddess on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega's Return to 'You' Is Still in Play as Creator Teases 'Any Character Who's Not Dead [Is] Fair Game'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Jenna Ortega on Wednesday, Lady Gaga
Jenna Ortega Raves About Lady Gaga Recreating Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance at Golden Globes 2023
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wears Head-Turning Hot Pink Gown at the 2023 SAG Awards
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Wows Paris Fashion Week in a Backless Hooded Saint Laurent Gown — See the Daring Look
Sarah Michelle Gellar bob
Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Icy Blonde Bob Haircut — See Her Chic New Look!
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1768 -- Pictured: Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview on Friday, December 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Jenna Ortega Debuts New Punk Shag Hairstyle While Rocking Dolce & Gabbana Metal Corset
Jenna Ortega poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega Has a Lot in Common with Her 'Wednesday' Character: 'I Have a Pretty Dark Sense of Humor'