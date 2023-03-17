Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Scream VI' in the Super Flattering Jean Style That Goes with Everything

She went viral as the titular character of Netflix's Wednesday, and last week, Jenna Ortega celebrated the premiere of her latest venture, the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, and hosted Saturday Night Live. It's safe to say that Ortega is on fire — and so is her denim.

The 20-year-old actress wore cropped straight-leg jeans in a faded wash from Mother Denim while filming Scream VI, as seen on Instagram. She wore the casual, flattering style with white Converse Chuck Taylors and a striped long sleeve T-shirt.

Jenna Ortega/instagram

Celebs like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez have worn Mother Denim in the past, so, unsurprisingly, it's not exactly cheap. However, the brand's sale section includes discounts up to 50 percent off, and it's also majorly marked down at Gilt.

Although Ortega's exact straight-leg jeans cost $258, you don't have to dish out as much to try the timeless style on for size. Plenty of other pairs feature the same flattering high waist, cropped length, and faded medium blue wash. We rounded up similar straight-leg jeans at Amazon, Old Navy, Madewell, Everlane, Abercrombie, 7 for All Mankind, and Gilt — and prices start at $35.

Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans

You can never go wrong with Levi's jeans, and this straight-leg pair is proof. The high-rise fit is ultra-flattering and the medium wash is casually cool. More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the straight-leg jeans a five-star rating, and reviewers claim they offer the "perfect bagginess" and "make your butt look incredible." Right now, you can snag the $80 Levi's jeans for as little as $47.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.42–$50.32 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Madewell consistently crafts high-quality denim that flatters a variety of body types, and these cropped straight-leg jeans are no exception. The best-selling style hugs your body for a complementary fit and the cropped length is ideal for spring.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans in Cherryville Wash: Raw-Hem Edition, $138; madewell.com

7 for All Mankind is another celebrity-worn denim brand, and right now, this classic pair of jeans, which normally costs $198, is on sale for $79. The straight-leg silhouette features a subtle faded wash similar to Ortega's for a vintage aesthetic.

7 For All Mankind

Buy It! 7 for All Mankind Luxe Vintage High-Waist Cropped Straight in Sloane Vintage, $79 (orig. $198); 7forallmankind.com

Straight-leg jeans go with absolutely everything in your closet — T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies — you name it, straight-leg jeans will complement it. Take a cue from Ortega and shop more straight-leg jeans you'll reach for all spring below.

Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Built-In Warm Ankle Jeans, $34.97 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Amazon

Buy It! Democracy Absolution Straight Leg Jean, $40.42–$68.45 (orig. $78); amazon.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean, $59.99 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Way-High Jean, $98; everlane.com

Gilt

Buy It! Mother the Hustler Can't Stop Staring Ankle Jean, $119.99 (orig. $248); gilt.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash, $128; madewell.com

Mother

Buy It! Mother High-Waisted Rider Ankle, $201.60 (orig. $288); motherdenim.com

Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy It! Mother the Tomcat in Oui Oui, $258; motherdenim.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.