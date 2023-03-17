Lifestyle Style Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Scream VI' in the Super Flattering Jean Style That Goes with Everything The Wednesday star's pick costs $258, but similar styles start at $35 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew She went viral as the titular character of Netflix's Wednesday, and last week, Jenna Ortega celebrated the premiere of her latest venture, the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, and hosted Saturday Night Live. It's safe to say that Ortega is on fire — and so is her denim. The 20-year-old actress wore cropped straight-leg jeans in a faded wash from Mother Denim while filming Scream VI, as seen on Instagram. She wore the casual, flattering style with white Converse Chuck Taylors and a striped long sleeve T-shirt. Jenna Ortega/instagram Celebs like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez have worn Mother Denim in the past, so, unsurprisingly, it's not exactly cheap. However, the brand's sale section includes discounts up to 50 percent off, and it's also majorly marked down at Gilt. Although Ortega's exact straight-leg jeans cost $258, you don't have to dish out as much to try the timeless style on for size. Plenty of other pairs feature the same flattering high waist, cropped length, and faded medium blue wash. We rounded up similar straight-leg jeans at Amazon, Old Navy, Madewell, Everlane, Abercrombie, 7 for All Mankind, and Gilt — and prices start at $35. Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Built-In Warm Ankle Jeans, $34.97 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com Democracy Absolution Straight Leg Jean, $40.42–$68.45 (orig. $78); amazon.com Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.42–$50.32 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean, $59.99 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com 7 for All Mankind Luxe Vintage High-Waist Cropped Straight in Sloane Vintage, $79 (orig. $198); 7forallmankind.com Everlane the Way-High Jean, $98; everlane.com Mother the Hustler Can't Stop Staring Ankle Jean, $119.99 (orig. $248); gilt.com Madewell the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash, $128; madewell.com Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans in Cherryville Wash: Raw-Hem Edition, $138; madewell.com Mother High-Waisted Rider Ankle, $201.60 (orig. $288); motherdenim.com Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear You can never go wrong with Levi's jeans, and this straight-leg pair is proof. The high-rise fit is ultra-flattering and the medium wash is casually cool. More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the straight-leg jeans a five-star rating, and reviewers claim they offer the "perfect bagginess" and "make your butt look incredible." Right now, you can snag the $80 Levi's jeans for as little as $47. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.42–$50.32 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com Madewell consistently crafts high-quality denim that flatters a variety of body types, and these cropped straight-leg jeans are no exception. The best-selling style hugs your body for a complementary fit and the cropped length is ideal for spring. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans in Cherryville Wash: Raw-Hem Edition, $138; madewell.com We Found the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans for Every Body Type 7 for All Mankind is another celebrity-worn denim brand, and right now, this classic pair of jeans, which normally costs $198, is on sale for $79. The straight-leg silhouette features a subtle faded wash similar to Ortega's for a vintage aesthetic. 7 For All Mankind Buy It! 7 for All Mankind Luxe Vintage High-Waist Cropped Straight in Sloane Vintage, $79 (orig. $198); 7forallmankind.com Straight-leg jeans go with absolutely everything in your closet — T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies — you name it, straight-leg jeans will complement it. Take a cue from Ortega and shop more straight-leg jeans you'll reach for all spring below. Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Built-In Warm Ankle Jeans, $34.97 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com Amazon Buy It! Democracy Absolution Straight Leg Jean, $40.42–$68.45 (orig. $78); amazon.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean, $59.99 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Way-High Jean, $98; everlane.com Gilt Buy It! Mother the Hustler Can't Stop Staring Ankle Jean, $119.99 (orig. $248); gilt.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash, $128; madewell.com Mother Buy It! Mother High-Waisted Rider Ankle, $201.60 (orig. $288); motherdenim.com Saks Fifth Avenue Buy It! Mother the Tomcat in Oui Oui, $258; motherdenim.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Bethenny Frankel Has Spent 'Thousands' on Concealers, and This $10 Drugstore Find Is Her 'Winner' I Don't Go to the Gym — I Use This Fun Fitness App for Unique and Easy-to-Follow Home Workouts Instead Kate Middleton and Harry Styles Are Making a Case for Peplum's Return This Spring