Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Scream VI' in the Super Flattering Jean Style That Goes with Everything

 The Wednesday star's pick costs $258, but similar styles start at $35

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

She went viral as the titular character of Netflix's Wednesday, and last week, Jenna Ortega celebrated the premiere of her latest venture, the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, and hosted Saturday Night Live. It's safe to say that Ortega is on fire — and so is her denim.

The 20-year-old actress wore cropped straight-leg jeans in a faded wash from Mother Denim while filming Scream VI, as seen on Instagram. She wore the casual, flattering style with white Converse Chuck Taylors and a striped long sleeve T-shirt.

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega/instagram

Celebs like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez have worn Mother Denim in the past, so, unsurprisingly, it's not exactly cheap. However, the brand's sale section includes discounts up to 50 percent off, and it's also majorly marked down at Gilt.

Although Ortega's exact straight-leg jeans cost $258, you don't have to dish out as much to try the timeless style on for size. Plenty of other pairs feature the same flattering high waist, cropped length, and faded medium blue wash. We rounded up similar straight-leg jeans at Amazon, Old Navy, Madewell, Everlane, Abercrombie, 7 for All Mankind, and Gilt — and prices start at $35.

Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans

You can never go wrong with Levi's jeans, and this straight-leg pair is proof. The high-rise fit is ultra-flattering and the medium wash is casually cool. More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the straight-leg jeans a five-star rating, and reviewers claim they offer the "perfect bagginess" and "make your butt look incredible." Right now, you can snag the $80 Levi's jeans for as little as $47.

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.42–$50.32 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Madewell consistently crafts high-quality denim that flatters a variety of body types, and these cropped straight-leg jeans are no exception. The best-selling style hugs your body for a complementary fit and the cropped length is ideal for spring.

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans in Cherryville Wash: Raw-Hem Edition, $138; madewell.com

7 for All Mankind is another celebrity-worn denim brand, and right now, this classic pair of jeans, which normally costs $198, is on sale for $79. The straight-leg silhouette features a subtle faded wash similar to Ortega's for a vintage aesthetic.

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
7 For All Mankind

Buy It! 7 for All Mankind Luxe Vintage High-Waist Cropped Straight in Sloane Vintage, $79 (orig. $198); 7forallmankind.com

Straight-leg jeans go with absolutely everything in your closet — T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies — you name it, straight-leg jeans will complement it. Take a cue from Ortega and shop more straight-leg jeans you'll reach for all spring below.

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Built-In Warm Ankle Jeans, $34.97 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Amazon

Buy It! Democracy Absolution Straight Leg Jean, $40.42–$68.45 (orig. $78); amazon.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean, $59.99 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Way-High Jean, $98; everlane.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Gilt

Buy It! Mother the Hustler Can't Stop Staring Ankle Jean, $119.99 (orig. $248); gilt.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Ferman Wash, $128; madewell.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Mother

Buy It! Mother High-Waisted Rider Ankle, $201.60 (orig. $288); motherdenim.com

Jenna Ortega Mother Denim
Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy It! Mother the Tomcat in Oui Oui, $258; motherdenim.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Bethenny Frankel Concealer Ulta TOUT
Bethenny Frankel Has Spent 'Thousands' on Concealers, and This $10 Drugstore Find Is Her 'Winner'
Obe Fitness App
I Don't Go to the Gym — I Use This Fun Fitness App for Unique and Easy-to-Follow Home Workouts Instead
Kate Middleton peplum blazer tout
Kate Middleton and Harry Styles Are Making a Case for Peplum's Return This Spring
Related Articles
Melissa Barrera Rollout
Melissa Barrera Honors Courteney Cox's 'Scream' Baby Bangs for PEOPLE's Digital Cover: 'An Icon'
Kate Middleton peplum blazer tout
Kate Middleton and Harry Styles Are Making a Case for Peplum's Return This Spring
Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Pants Combine Two Trends We've Been Seeing All Over Hollywood
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- "Reunion Part 1" -- Pictured: Guerdy Abraira -- (Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Peacock)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Takes PEOPLE Inside the Making of Her Off-the-Chain Reunion Dress
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress In Funny TikTok: ‘Selective Outrage’
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress in Funny TikTok: 'Selective Outrage'
nick jonas LHO
Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits
Pamela Anderson on the catwalk BOSS show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, Miami, Florida, USA - 15 Mar 2023
Pamela Anderson Opens Boss Fashion Show in Miami — See Her Runway Strut
Chrissy Teigen weighted sleep sack tout
Chrissy Teigen Uses the Sleep Sack That Thousands of Parents Swear Helps Their Baby Sleep Through the Night
Melissa Barrera Rollout
'Scream VI' Star Melissa Barrera on Marriage, Hardships and Knowing Your Worth
Spanx’s Newest Jeans
Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear
Kim Kardashian during the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Photo of Her 'Malibu Grand Prix' Racing License
Jennifer Lopez Wears Only ‘Ben’ Necklace and Towel as She's Makeup Free in New Skincare Video
Jennifer Lopez Wears Only Her 'BEN' Necklace and Towel as She Goes Makeup-Free in Skincare Video 
Carrie Coon attends the Boston Strangler Premiere at MOMA
Carrie Coon Says She Had to Wear 'Silicone Hip Pads' to Fill Out '60s Costume in 'Boston Strangler'
Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan Tout
This Top-Rated Cardigan That's 'Perfect for Spring' Is Up to 56% Off, and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples
Julia-Roberts-in-Chopard-PEOPLE_Alasdair-McLellan-for-Chopard
Julia Roberts Gets Decked Out in 'All' the Diamonds for Chopard's New Campaign — See the Gorgeous Pics!
Kelsea Ballerini wardrobe malfunction
Kelsea Ballerini Has On-Stage Wardrobe Malfunction Reminiscent of 'Monsters Inc.' — See the Mishap!