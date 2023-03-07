Did a Fan Get a Sharpie on Jenna Ortega's Red Carpet Dress? See the Ink Stain Wardrobe Malfunction

The actress wore a deconstructed Jean Paul Gaultier Couture mini to the Scream VI premiere, which appeared to be marked with blue ink as seen in red carpet photos

Michelle Lee
Published on March 7, 2023 06:45 PM
jenna ortega
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jenna Ortega handled a possible fashion mishap like the total pro that she is.

While attending the Scream VI premiere Monday night, Ortega (who plays Tara Carpenter in the slasher film) appeared to have a minor wardrobe malfunction with an ink stain on her dress.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Enrique Melendez, the 20-year-old Golden Globe nominee wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tuxedo mini dress. However, what really caught the attention of fans was the blue ink smudged across the strapless neckline of the dress' white button-up bodice.

jenna ortega
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty


Before hitting the carpet with her castmates, Ortega greeted fans outside of the New York City venue and autographed items for a few Scream devotees. The excited crowd caused quite the frenzy and seemed to have been the cause of the actress' blue ink stain.

Neither Melendez nor Ortega addressed the damage, but Twitter users took confident guesses at what was probably going through the star's head.

"I bet she's so damn mad," one tweeted while another wrote, "That damn pen," alongside a photo of Ortega surrounded by hands holding out uncapped pens.

jenna ortega
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Style blip or not, Ortega is going to serve a high-fashion moment on the carpet.

Last month, the Wednesday star stepped out for the SAG Awards dressed in a gothic glam Versace gown with a sculpted bodice and high-low hemline gathered at her waist. The dress, which was pulled from the label's 1994 collection, was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

"Thanks so much to @donatella_versace and team for opening this up for us. It truly is an honor and privilege to be granted access by such a legendary fashion icons," Melendez wrote on Instagram.

Ortega previously wore a grunge-forward bridal gown and veil by the Italian fashion house for the premiere of the hit Netflix series in November.

Jenna Ortega.
L: Caption . PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
R: Caption Jenna Ortega. PHOTO: Amy Sussman/Getty

She also kicked off 2023 at the Golden Globes, where she went down a different style route dressed in a contemporary Gucci design featuring floor-sweeping sleeps and an ethereal layered silhouette.

Melendez, who's outfitted the Ortega in many Wednesday Addams inspired looks, once called the rising style star as someone who "fully commits" to whatever look she wears. It's safe to say, Ortega deserves all the applause (and snaps!) for her jaw-dropping ensembles.

