Jenna Ortega Debuts New Punk Shag Hairstyle While Rocking Dolce & Gabbana Metal Corset

"People have been telling me I look like her since I was 6 years old," Jenna Ortega previously told PEOPLE of playing the eponymous character in Netflix's Wednesday, an Addams Family spin-off

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Published on December 18, 2022 02:05 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1768 -- Pictured: Actress Jenna Ortega during an interview on Friday, December 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Jenna Ortega appears to have entered her Morticia era.

The Wednesday star, 20, exuded Mistress of the Dark vibes in a floor-length sheer black dress and a Dolce & Gabbana metal corset (that goes for up to $25,000) as she debuted a new punk rock hairstyle during her appearance Friday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She sported a shaggy lob with bangs in a dark amber color, framing some black winged eyeliner.

In addition to the metal she rocked around her waist, Ortega gave a nod to her Addams Family spin-off character, accessorizing with a white shirt collar, matching cuffs and an oversized black necktie. She finished the ensemble with a pair of Aminah Abdul Jillil black platform stilettos.

Ortega previously told PEOPLE that her edgy aesthetic has often earned her comparisons to Wednesday Addams, her eponymous character in the hit new Netflix series.

"People have been telling me I look like her since I was 6 years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humor!" she said earlier this month.

"I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself," Ortega added of getting into character. "She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."

Still, the Scream VI star is still wary of being typecast in horror films, having earned the title of scream queen with roles in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) and X (2022), as well as season 2 of Netflix's You.

RELATED VIDEO: Hayden Panettiere on Returning to Acting with Scream Franchise: "I Think It's a Fabulous Moment for Me"

"I never want to be pigeonholed, but I have immense respect for the horror genre," she said. "It's incredibly hard for me to turn down a good horror script, and I've been lucky enough to do a lot of it in recent years."

Ortega added: "I don't know what the future holds. I feel like I won't know it until I see it!"

Season 1 of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix, and Scream VI premieres March 10, 2023 in theaters.

