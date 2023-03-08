Jenna Ortega Addresses Sharpie Stained Dress on 'Scream VI' Red Carpet: 'Who Gives a S---!'

Jenna Ortega isn't letting a recent wardrobe malfunction mess with her red carpet style game.

The Wednesday star weighed in on #SharpieGate, an accidental blue Sharpie marker stain that appeared on her dress at the Scream VI premiere

In a recent photo set shared to her 40.1 million followers, Ortega showed off her Jean Paul Gaultier Couture tuxedo mini dress, styled by longtime collaborator Enrique Melendez, and poked fun at all the comments about the marker stain on the design's white bodice.

"SCREAM VI premiere @screammovies#tiffanyandco #sharpiestainwhogivesashit #imsosorryolivier@olivier_rousteing," she captioned the pic.

Ortega also used hashtags to apologize to the designer of the dress and creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier, Oliver Rousteing.

Although no one has confirmed where the blue mark came from, it's likely it happened before the red carpet when the 20-year-old Golden Globe nominee and her castmates greeted a group of fans outside the New York City venue to sign autographs.

The official SCREAM movie account poked fun at all the stain "discourse" by commenting, "How well does the red carpet hide blood stains?" (Surely better than it hides Sharpie marks!)

Regardless of the stain the rising style star was still praised for the look, with fans commenting, "i don't know about the movie but i am screaming over you 😩" and "Omg, you look perfect" on the red carpet recap post.

Ortega is no stranger to high fashion excellence on the red carpet, either. Last month, the star stepped out to the SAG Awards dressed in a gothic glam Versace gown with a sculpted bodice and a high-low hemline that gathered at her waist. The dress, which was pulled from the label's 1994 collection, was accessorized with opulent Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Even more, Ortega kicked off 2023 at the Golden Globes, where she separated herself from Wednesday Adam's signature goth style when dressed in a contemporary Gucci design featuring floor-sweeping sleeves and an ethereal layered silhouette.