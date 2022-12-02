Jenna Lyons Documents Wardrobe Malfunction as She Gets Stuck in Latex Bodysuit: 'My Worst Nightmare'

The new Real Housewives of New York cast member shared her fashion mishap on Instagram

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 2, 2022 05:07 PM
Even the most fashionable people have to deal with wardrobe malfunctions sometimes.

New Real Housewives of New York cast member and fashion designer Jenna Lyons quite literally got stuck in her latex bodysuit on Thursday, sharing the style predicament on Instagram.

Lyons says that she had her friend — stylist Sarah Clary — zip her into the bodysuit before they left for an event but neglected to have her unzip her before they parted ways for the night.

In the video, which she captioned, "My worst nightmare," Lyons struggles to reach her zipper while her black bodysuit continues to crunch and stick to her skin. "I literally can't reach. I can't believe this is happening," she says in disbelief while laughing through the struggle, adding that she "can't sleep" while wearing latex.

Clary shared Lyons' video on her Instagram Story, writing, "I zipped you up and oiled your latex. Now I have to unzip you?! This friendship is hard work…"

Fortunately for Lyons, she managed to get herself out of her latex bodysuit, though she didn't share exactly how she managed it. In a follow-up video on Instagram shortly after the first, she excitedly shared that she'd gotten herself untangled from her bodysuit and could finally rest.

Lyons, who previously held the titles of executive creative director and president at J.Crew, was revealed as a new member of the Real Housewives family at BravoCon in October. The role adds another bullet point to her résumé, which also includes her TV show Stylish on HBO Max and her small business.

The fashion pro is the owner of LoveSeen, a vegan and cruelty-free false eyelash brand, which she told PEOPLE in November will be launching at Amazon soon and are currently available at Target.

Lyons rose to fame in the early 2010s as the lead designer for J.Crew; her work at the time popularized the concept of "high-low dressing" at the then-struggling brand.

Dressing A-list stars such as Michelle Obama and Beyoncé, Lyons became known as the "woman who dresses America" during her time with the company.

Lyons eventually announced her departure from J.Crew in 2017.

"Jenna and I got together and we both agreed it was time for a change," Drexler told Business of Fashion at the time. "That being said, she's got plans to do other things. It's been a great run. There's a lot of mutual respect between Jenna and me."

