"We have a lot of inspiration [and] ideas, and we know the feel that we want to have," the actress and dancer — who just designed an invitation suite with The Knot — tells PEOPLE

Jenna Dewan Says She's Still 'Figuring Out the Ins and Outs' of Her Upcoming Wedding to Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is taking wedding planning day by day.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with The Knot (including designing a recycled paper invitation suite for The Knot Invitations called "Bohemian Hoop,") the 40-year-old actress and dancer explained that she is still "figuring out the ins and outs" of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Steve Kazee.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Explaining that "it's been a crazy year for everyone," (she and Kazee, 45, welcomed son Callum in March 2020, amid COVID-19 lockdowns) Dewan tells PEOPLE exclusively, "We're kind of still in the process of planning ... but we have a lot of inspiration [and] ideas, and we know the feel that we want to have."

One thing she does know: she wants it to feel "organic," with friends and family "enjoying the company of who we have, when we're able to have a safe gathering. So, not too much stress."

She says it will feel a lot like the invitations — "ethereal bohemian classic" — she adds. "That is very me and I think it'd be pretty hard to not incorporate those elements in any sort of event planning that I do."

(And of course, as promised, her kids will be a part of the ceremony. "For sure, our kids will be involved!" she says. "My family's the most important thing in the world to me. So to have them a part of everything I do [is] a huge priority.")

jenna-dewan Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Walter McBride/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dewan and Kazee began dating in October 2018, a few months after Dewan and ex Channing Tatum announced their separation in April of that year. Shortly after, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE, before Kazee then popped the question in February 2020.

Dewan, who appeared on the fall 2021 issue of The Knot Magazine, told the outlet that Kazee's romantic proposal happened during her blessingway (a spiritual alternative to a traditional baby shower that celebrates motherhood and pregnancy).

Jenna Dewan will be the cover star of The Knot Magazine Fall 2021 issue Credit: EASTON SCHIRRA

"Everyone sat in a circle and shared words of wisdom and offered a blessing to Callum and to Steve and me, and while we were doing that, we wove this dream catcher together. Everyone brought a crystal or a token to weave into it," she explained. "When the dream catcher got to Steve, he said, 'I have a song,' and got out his guitar. He had written this song and halfway through he sings, 'Will you marry me?' And everyone gasped."

"Meanwhile, this had been in the works for months," she said. "My daughter, Evie, knew it was happening — I still have no idea how she kept it a secret. She's only seven! She and Steve had a whole thing and she came running out. We were all in tears."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jenna Dewan will be the cover star of The Knot Magazine Fall 2021 issue: cred: EASTON SCHIRRA Credit: EASTON SCHIRRA

Despite how busy she's been with wedding planning and pandemic parenting, she tells PEOPLE she and Kazee make a point to find time for little moments that keep the spark alive.

"I think the year, in general, was quite an adjustment for everybody. And I think that it was a lot of surviving, instead of thriving going on," the Step Up star says. "I do feel like we found the importance of making time for each other, even when we were all stuck inside the house. It was about: Okay, tonight is our movie night, or this is our time together. And that made a huge difference and really helped within everything that was going on around us."

She concluded, "Even with kids, and with careers, and with quarantine, you just have to carve out the time."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Jokes Daughter Evie Would 'Never Forgive Me' If She Wasn't the Flower Girl in Wedding to Steve Kazee

One of the many things keeping her busy: curating "an ethereal, earthy invitation suite, known as Bohemian Hoop, with The Knot.

She says she was happy to partner with them on the design because she loved the fact it was part of their recycled paper offerings.

"In my own life, [I am] learning a lot more about sustainability and being good to the earth and different creative ways in which I can incorporate that into my own life," she says. "I just found it a lot easier, a lot more affordable, than I think people would ever imagine for a sustainable wedding invite."

The Knot Invitations | Jenna Dewan | Bohemian Hoop Credit: Courtesy The Knot