Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body on Instagram in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

Jenna Dewan has found her new favorite swimsuit.

Dewan thanked friend Sara Foster — seemingly for recommending the black one-piece, which features a deep V-neckline — in the caption.

“Thank you @sarafoster @summersalt for my new favorite swimsuit to live in at home,” the Step Up actress (who also shares 7-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum) wrote over her backyard snap.

Foster reposted Dewan's swimsuit pic on her own Instagram Story, writing, “How does a human look like this? You are stunning @jennadewan in your @summersalt suit,” along with three heart emojis.

The star's swimsuit post comes just weeks after Kazee, 44, shared an adorable photo of their new baby (who turned 4 months on July 6). In his caption, the first-time dad got sentimental, saying Callum's little heart "lifts mine every day when it sinks too low."

"It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there," the new dad wrote. "It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."

"It gives me hope that our best days are ahead of us," he added. "It gives me laughter when I need it and tears when I can’t fathom how much I love it.

The Broadway actor concluded, "It gives me everything and I promise to give it my everything to make sure that it beats as loud and shines as bright as this little heart can. ❤️."

Earlier this year, Dewan announced on Instagram that she birth to her second child (and first with Kazee) on March 6.