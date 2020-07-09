Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body on Instagram in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

The professional dancer and actress welcomed son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee four months ago

By Hanna Flanagan
July 09, 2020 12:49 PM
Advertisement
Jenna Dewan Instagram

Jenna Dewan has found her new favorite swimsuit.

On Wednesday, the professional dancer and actress, 39, posted a photo on her Instagram Story in “The Plunge” swimsuit by Summersalt, just four months after welcoming son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan thanked friend Sara Foster — seemingly for recommending the black one-piece, which features a deep V-neckline — in the caption.

“Thank you @sarafoster @summersalt for my new favorite swimsuit to live in at home,” the Step Up actress (who also shares 7-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum) wrote over her backyard snap.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan and Fiancé Steve Kazee Say They're Focused on 'New Parenthood,' Not Wedding Planning

Foster reposted Dewan's swimsuit pic on her own Instagram Story, writing, “How does a human look like this? You are stunning @jennadewan in your @summersalt suit,” along with three heart emojis.

Sara Foster Instagram

The star's swimsuit post comes just weeks after Kazee, 44, shared an adorable photo of their new baby (who turned 4 months on July 6). In his caption, the first-time dad got sentimental, saying Callum's little heart "lifts mine every day when it sinks too low."

"It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there," the new dad wrote. "It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly, 6½, Is 'Very Opinionated' About Baby Brother Callum's Clothes

"It gives me hope that our best days are ahead of us," he added. "It gives me laughter when I need it and tears when I can’t fathom how much I love it.

The Broadway actor concluded, "It gives me everything and I promise to give it my everything to make sure that it beats as loud and shines as bright as this little heart can. ❤️."

Earlier this year, Dewan announced on Instagram that she birth to her second child (and first with Kazee) on March 6.

Alongside a black-and-white snapshot of herself holding her newborn baby boy for the first time, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” before sharing her son’s birth date and full name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com