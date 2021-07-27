The actress got engaged to the Tony Award-winning actor in February 2020 and jokes her daughter already knows what role she will play in the wedding

Jenna Dewan Jokes Daughter Evie Would 'Never Forgive Me' If She Wasn't the Flower Girl in Wedding to Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan has a lot to celebrate.

Inside the fall 2021 issue of The Knot Magazine, the actress and cover star, 40, detailed her love story with fiancé Steve Kazee and opened up about planning her upcoming wedding with sustainability and spirituality in mind.

"I think an eco-friendly wedding means having a small, intimate celebration. At this time in my life, I am definitely more drawn to the meaningful gathering rather than the lavish party," Dewan said in the cover story. "I think it would be really beautiful to have a sustainable wedding dress or work with a designer to create something that is sustainable. And I love the idea of recycled invites."

Jenna Dewan will be the cover star of The Knot Magazine Fall 2021 issue

That's not to say she won't also have some traditional elements: Dewan confirmed that both of her children — 8-year-old daughter Everly "Evie" Tatum whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum and 16-month-old son Callum whom she shares with Kazee — will be part of the wedding.

"Oh, Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl. She would never speak to me again—that's how much it means to her. I will for sure keep the tradition of incorporating Evie and Callum in the wedding," the Step Up star told the outlet. "I love the tradition of incorporating my mom and my dad too. I like the idea of writing our own vows, and we'll have someone special to us officiate."

She plans to mix meaningful moments with a party, she says: "Overall, I think we will focus on having a spiritual ceremony. And of course, we'll have some kind of celebration after."

During the interview, the actress also opened up about how she reconnected with Kazee after seeing him perform in the Broadway musical Once nine years ago while in New York City with her mom.

"We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show—in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee," Dewan said of the mother-daughter trip.

"We waited [at the stage door] for a few minutes, and he appeared. I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments," she recalled. "It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment. My mom and I told him what a great job he did and how it was such an amazing show, and that was it. We both went off into the night. But I never forgot the moment."

"Many years later, we were in different situations. I was single again, he was single. He messaged me and said something like, 'Hey, I don't know if you remember me, but how are you?' And I was floored," she said. "Of course I remembered him, and that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate—it was totally meant to be."

The couple began dating in October 2018, a few months after Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April. One year later, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with PEOPLE.

Kazee popped the question in February 2020.

Dewan told The Knot Kazee's romantic proposal happened during her blessingway (a spiritual alternative to a traditional baby shower that celebrates motherhood and pregnancy).

"Everyone sat in a circle and shared words of wisdom and offered a blessing to Callum and to Steve and me, and while we were doing that, we wove this dream catcher together. Everyone brought a crystal or a token to weave into it," she explained. "When the dream catcher got to Steve, he said, 'I have a song,' and got out his guitar. He had written this song and halfway through he sings, 'Will you marry me?' And everyone gasped."