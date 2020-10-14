Jenna Dewan Poses in Sexy Lingerie for Steamy Bedroom Pic Snapped by Fiancé Steve Kazee

"Once a dancer always a dancer," Jenna Dewan wrote in the comment section

Steve Kazee can’t resist taking photos of his gorgeous fiancée Jenna Dewan — especially when she's dressed in sexy lingerie.

Earlier this week, the Broadway star, 44, shared an intimate Instagram photo of the dancer, 39, in bed wearing an ivory-colored bra and underwear set with the hashtag “#hotmom.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Me: let me take your picture. Her (a dancer): 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Kazee (who shares 6-month-old son Callum with Dewan) captioned the sultry post.

“Once a dancer always a dancer 😂” Dewan wrote in the comment section.

Other Instagram users seemingly agreed with Kazee, complimenting the Step Up star’s incredible figure and leaving plenty of fire and heart eye emojis under the post. "This is how babies get made. 😬🔥🔥🔥" one person joked.

Dewan reposted the photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday night and gave a "special shout out" to lingerie brand Fleur du Mal for the sexy set.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Earlier this month, the actress (who is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum) posted a photo snuggling up with Callum as the two enjoyed a day by the pool together.

Holding her infant son close to her as the pair both smiled at each other, Dewan donned a black top with a long bathing suit cover-up, as she captioned her post, "Focus on the love," alongside two red heart emojis.

A slew of Dewan's famous friends wrote in the comment section of the post, including Kimberly Van Der Beek, who said, "Pumpkin and his goddess mama," as Kelly Ripa commented with a pair of two heart emojis.

Dewan — who welcomed her son into the world with Kazee in March — has been using social media amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to document time spent with her baby boy as he continues to grow.

In September, Dewan said that Kazee has been "the most incredible father" to their son as she reflected on their time together during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going...This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING," she wrote at the time.