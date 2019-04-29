How Self-Proclaimed 'Beauty Junkie' Jenna Dewan Found Natural Products She Truly Loves

It’s no secret that Jenna Dewan is obsessed with all things beauty.

The actress and dancer, 38, has documented her day-to-day skincare and makeup routine for fans to see on YouTube and tells PEOPLE she considers herself “such a beauty junkie.” But Dewan admits that once she became pregnant with her now 5-year-old daughter Everly Tatum, she changed her approach to shopping for products.

“Everything I was using no longer was recommended to be using while pregnant. I just started using natural face products, then makeup and it became a slow unrolling of getting into more of these toxin-free [items],” the star tells PEOPLE. “But being a beauty junkie, I didn’t want to sacrifice quality.”

Luckily, Dewan discovered Savvy Minerals by Young Living, a line of clean cosmetics that she loves so much, she even became a brand ambassador.

“Once I found makeup that was natural and toxin-free, but also still beautiful, I was like, ‘Okay. You never know,'” Dewan says. “It all has great texture and great colors. I did a lot of work to find the best products, and I use these every day.”

Below, we catch up with the star to talk all things beauty, fashion, parenting and more.

What’s the easiest eco-friendly swap you’ve made in your life?

For me, initially it started with food. I began clean eating. I followed Kimberly Snyder’s eating plan and was vegan. Then she introduced me to clean beauty in the beginning with certain products and oil she liked.

What’s your favorite clean sunscreen?

Elta MD. I like it because it gives you a glow and isn’t mattifying. It’s all natural and zinc-based. I’ve had a lot of doctors and dermatologists recommend it to me.

Speaking of getting a glow, what bronzer do you use?

I use the Savvy Minerals by Young Living bronzer all the time. It gives me a really, really good color. It’s not too shimmery and not too matte.

How are you teaching Everly to be sustainable?

She knows about recycling. She knows about waste, like everything down to how much toilet paper you use. I put her in this cute camp called Fairy Camp in Los Angeles with Melissa and Sue. It teaches how how to respect nature. She just fell in love with it. So much that I’ve walked by something and accidentally hit a branch and knocked it off and she’s like, “Mom, don’t be rude to nature.” She’s very much an eco-warrior at the moment.

What’s the funniest thing she’s done lately?

She’s so bright and as soon as she came out, she was very funny. Lately, we’ve been really on her about dressing. She gets herself dressed. The other day, she had on a winter hat with a tutu, these leggings that were four inches too short and her camp t-shirt. She was like, “This is what I am wearing to your friend’s house.” I was like, “You know what? Okay girl.” I am the parent that just goes with it.

What was the first big splurge you made after Step It Up first came out?

I know exactly what it was. I bought a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. I still have them. I mean, they’re not in style anymore, but it was such a big deal to me to spend that much money on them. At the time I was blown away that I could do that so it was kind of cool.

You mentioned being vegan and eating clean. What do you eat on a cheat day?

I need to have those days so I don’t feel like I’m totally depriving myself. love Mexican food. To me going and having a huge vegetarian burrito, or to eat my weight in chips and guacamole or french fries, that is my cheat night. Basically, anything spicy, salty and margaritas.

How do you deal with negativity on the internet?

I don’t read a lot of the comments, to be honest. When I do, I am pretty good at letting things just roll off me, because everyone has an opinion. I don’t understand why people feel the need to bring people down online. Let’s just try and bring positivity to each other. We are all doing the best we can, you know?